A campground proposal that was panned by the Horry County Planning Commission earlier this month received a different reception from Horry County Council on Tuesday.
The council took the first step toward approving a rezoning for the project.
Rejecting the recommendation of the commission, which had expressed concerns about another RV park snarling traffic on S.C. 544, the council unanimously voted in favor of rezoning 17.5 acres for the campground. Two more council votes are required to finalize the zoning change.
“It’s a great project,” said Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught, whose district includes the site. “It’s a small little campground. … It’ll probably handle overflow from places over at the beach that are too full.”
On Dec. 2, the planning commission recommended that the council not rezone the property for the RV park. Commissioners worried about how RVs would get in and out of the Conway area site, which sits by the Bojangles near Pace Circle.
“Does this really make sense, putting an RV park on 544?” commissioner Joey Ray asked during that debate.
Vaught said he watched a video of the commission’s meeting and came away with the impression that traffic was the most pressing concern. However, he pointed out that a representative from Diamond Shores, the firm seeking the rezoning, had offered to incorporate a deceleration lane into the campground plans.
If that happens, Vaught said the council should support the rezoning. He also said the campground would generate less traffic than the homes that could be built on the property now without a rezoning.
“A camper pulls in there, parks, maybe unhooks his Jeep or whatever vehicle he’s pulling … gets out and rides around, does business locally and all that kind of thing, and comes back and they hook it up and he goes home,” Vaught said. “It doesn’t significantly contribute to the traffic. You won’t notice a difference in the number of motor homes on 544 given the big volume of them already.”
Rezoning the land to a destination park designation would allow for the creation of 161 RV sites on the property, though a Diamond Shores representative has said the number of sites would likely be reduced because the landowner wants to preserve oak trees on the property.
Based on his conversations with Diamond Shores, Vaught said the number of RV sites would likely be around 120.
“Most RV parks like that have good people,” Vaught said. “I used to be an RVer myself. And there was no better people. They don’t cause crime, they don’t cause problems or anything like that. Much better than if you put homes in there.”
Despite the planning commission’s recommendation, county staff have supported the proposed rezoning, provided a deceleration lane is included in the final plans.
David Jordan, the county’s director of planning and zoning, told council members Tuesday that they would be able to review updated plans before their second vote on the rezoning. That would likely happen at the council’s Jan. 4 meeting.
During the Dec. 2 planning commission meeting, Diamond Shores’ David Schwerd emphasized that the proposed campground location was better than other places on S.C. 544 because of the lighter business traffic there.
“If you were going to pick a section of 544 that would have the least amount of turning movements, this would be the section,” Schwerd said then. “I know there’s been concern about traffic in this area, especially with campers coming in and out. There are other sections of 544 with a lot more volume, and campers are successfully able to navigate and make a left turn.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.