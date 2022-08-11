A woman was killed Wednesday after being impaled around 12:40 p.m. by a beach umbrella carried away by the wind, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in an email that Tammy Perreault was taken to the Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital emergency room where she died at 1:31 p.m. from chest trauma.
Willard said Perreault was 63 years old and lived in the area.
Horry County spokesman Thomas Bell said in an email to assistant county administrator Barry Spivey that the umbrella was from a beach rental service and that the beach was heavily populated at at the time of the incident.
Bell added that the Garden City Fire and Horry County Police responded to the incident.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, beach umbrellas should be buried at least two feet deep, tilted into the wind and anchored down with weights to ensure it doesn't fly away and injured someone.
