Frustrated by beavers damming up ditches and clogging stormwater systems, some Horry County Council members on Thursday proposed a new idea for removing the rodents.
They want local hunters to take them out.
“Why do we not just put a bounty on beavers and turn Horry County’s hunters loose?” Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said. “Say, ‘Go out there, find a beaver and send it to beaver heaven.’”
Council members said they’ve heard from residents who blame beavers for causing some of the flooding in their communities. The county contracts with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to remove nuisance beavers, but some council members question if they could save money by simply paying local hunters for killing the rodents.
“I guarantee you if you [pay] $25 a beaver, you wouldn’t have no more beaver problems in Horry County,” councilman Danny Hardee said.
The topic emerged during the council's spring budget retreat. Council members are considering increasing the county's stormwater fee by $45 per year, making it $89.40 for a house in the unincorporated areas. Part of that increase would help pay for four additional beaver trappers.
Council members asked county attorney Arrigo Carotti to research the legality of a beaver "bounty” program. County administrator Steve Gosnell said the council’s Infrastructure and Regulation Committee would discuss the issue in the future.
“Our contractors are sending them to beaver heaven anyway,” Vaught said. “What difference does it make if we pay hunters out there $15, $20, $30 or whatever per beaver? You know we’re going to come out better.”
The county is no stranger to beaver complaints. North America’s largest rodents, beavers damage infrastructure, timber and crops. Horry County stormwater officials received an average of nearly 150 beaver complaints per year in 2018 and 2019.
The beavers’ impact on flooding has also proven problematic in recent years.
For example, after the area saw historic floods in 2015 and 2016, the Carolina Forest subdivision of BelleGrove flooded. County officials initially blamed BelleGrove’s flooding on simply the deluge of rain, but they realized their early assessments were incomplete.
Along with drainage pipes that were too small on International Drive, they also found beaver dams near S.C. 22 were also to blame for water backing up in the neighborhood. The infrastructure was repaired — and the beaver dams removed — and BelleGrove didn’t flood after Hurricane Florence in 2018.
South Carolina doesn't have a specific hunting season for beavers. The animals can be hunted throughout the year on private land with a valid hunting license. The state also offers a free permit (called a depredation permit) that can be issued to landowners who don't have a hunting license. The permit allows landowners to shoot damage-causing beavers.
S.C. Department of Natural Resources spokesman David Lucas said he couldn’t speak to the legality of a beaver “bounty” program, but he noted that state law offers beaver remedies.
“It's pretty easy now (legally speaking) for landowners or their agents to remove
beavers that are damaging their property via legal hunting or depredation permits,” he said in an email.
If possible, Vaught said he would rather see the county pay local hunters than the USDA.
“They know where the beavers are,” he said. “I just think that’s a good idea.”
