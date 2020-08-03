Horry County government offices will close at 3 p.m. Monday, and reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday, the county said in a news release.
The county also plans to move to OPCON 1 at 3 p.m., the release said.
The county is encouraging residents and visitors to do business online and over the phone if possible to limit possible exposure to COVID-19.
As Tropical Storm Isaias heads up the East Coast, government agencies, commercial shopping c…
