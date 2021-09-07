By the end of the month, Horry County, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach leaders plan to vote on proposals to pledge millions of dollars to the construction of I-73.

Two court actions — the settlement of the local hospitality fee lawsuit in April and last week’s dismissal of environmentalists’ federal lawsuit over I-73 construction permits — set the stage for a potential funding agreement. The week before the permit lawsuit ended, a group of elected officials, county and city administrators, and government finance officials met to discuss ways to provide local money to I-73.

“It seems like the stars are starting to align for us,” said state Rep. Case Brittain, chairman of the National I-73/74/75 Corridor Association, who attended that meeting. “Something I’ve been trying to say over and over here lately is every step forward is a step in the right direction. We’re not going to get it all in one fell swoop where we’re just going to all of a sudden have I-73. … The goal is the important thing, and working with each other is the easiest way to get to the goal.”

The target amount for a local contribution is $250 million, Brittain said. Local leaders have discussed putting hospitality fee revenues toward the project, though Brittain stressed that those decisions would have to be made by each local body.

So far, elected officials from Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Horry County have said they plan to present the I-73 funding options to their respective councils.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said she expects that city council will vote on a resolution this month.

“Our council would be very committed to participating in some type of a funding plan,” she said. “We need to all work collaboratively towards this. It’s getting the federal government involved, our state government, the county as well as local support. So it isn’t something that one entity is going to be able to accomplish alone, but with all of us working collaboratively towards the goal, I believe that we can get there. And we’ve already had some good meetings, good discussions, and I know that will continue.”