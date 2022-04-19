Horry County Council took the first step Tuesday toward freeing up millions of dollars for fixing county roads.
A proposed ordinance would create a separate fund for the county’s road maintenance fee, which has been collected since 1987 and now stands at $50 for each vehicle registered. These collections pay for paving and resurfacing county roads, and a portion goes to Coast RTA, the local bus service.
But the fee has been in jeopardy for nearly a year. On June 30, the S.C. Supreme Court ruled that similar levies in Greenville County were illegal. Suddenly, the court’s decision wreaked havoc on county budgets across the state. Then lawsuits were filed against 10 counties, including Horry.
The ordinance council members unanimously supported Tuesday is designed to comply with the standard set by the court last year. Two more votes are needed to finalize the policy.
“[Counties] had to go back to the drawing board as a result of this South Carolina Supreme Court opinion,” county attorney Arrigo Carotti said. “This ordinance is in response to that opinion and it satisfies the new standard. That way we can go ahead and not only impose our road maintenance fee, but we can actually go ahead and spend it.”
In the Greenville County case, three state lawmakers challenged the county’s road maintenance fee and a fee that paid for public safety telecommunications upgrades. The plaintiffs asserted that the fees were invalid taxes and the court agreed.
In South Carolina, governments have limited options for raising revenues. They can levy property taxes and they can charge fees, which are also called uniform service charges. The difference is nuanced, but in general terms a tax is a mandatory collection based on the value of property, say a home or car, while a fee is generally payment for a specific service.
Palmetto State counties have historically justified their road fees by citing two S.C. Supreme Court opinions, Brown v. County of Horry (1992) and Campbell v. City of Charleston (1997).
Under those cases, a fee would be considered a valid if it met four criteria: 1) the revenue derived from it benefitted the payers (even if the general public also benefitted), 2) it was used for a specific improvement, 3) the revenues collected didn't exceed the cost of that improvement and 4) the fee was uniformly charged to all the payers.
But in Burns v. Greenville County — the case decided last year — the decision highlighted an obscure section of a 1997 state law that defined a valid fee as one that “benefits the payer in some manner different from the members of the general public.”
Simply put, the court ruled that the Greenville County road fee wasn’t valid because the people paying it — those who registered their cars in Greenville County — didn’t get any benefit that drivers with cars registered elsewhere didn’t receive.
While Greenville County’s residents would use the local roads more than non-residents, the court’s decision focused on the type of benefit, not the extent of it. Both groups of drivers use the same roads.
“The fact the funds are allocated for road maintenance says nothing of any benefit peculiar to the payer of the fee,” the court’s decision stated. “In fact, every driver on any road in Greenville County — whether their vehicles are registered in Greenville County, Spartanburg County, or in some other state — benefits from the fact the funds are ‘specifically allocated for road maintenance.’”
In light of that decision, Horry County officials commissioned studies to show that local fee payers benefitted from the levy in distinct ways.
“Such finding in Burns was limited to Greenville County and not directly applicable to Horry County,” Horry County’s proposed ordinance states.
Specifically, the national transportation research firm TRIP analyzed Horry’s roads and projected what their condition would be if the fee had not been imposed and what the road conditions would be if the fee was discontinued.
TRIP concluded that annual cost of operating a vehicle in Horry would increase by $155 by 2032 if the fee were discontinued. That would also mean about 59% of the county’s paved roads would be in poor condition (compared to 2% today), according to the TRIP report.
But would visiting drivers receive the same benefit?
“Any reduced vehicle operating costs benefit to non-Horry County owners … would likely be negligible or non-existent,” the TRIP report concluded.
The county also hired HUB International, an insurance consulting firm, to examine the impact of the fee on car insurance rates.
“HUB is of the opinion that road conditions in Horry County directly and substantially impact the rates of automobile insurance paid by owners of automobiles registered in Horry County,” the county’s ordinance states. “Better roads in Horry County mean lower automobile insurance rates for those whose automobiles are registered there.”
Along with citing studies supporting their position, county officials are also making some policy maneuvers to ensure the ordinance could withstand a legal challenge.
For example, the road fee will now go into a standalone account that doesn’t require approval in the county budget each year. And the levy would be divided between a $43.50 road maintenance fee and a separate $6.50 vehicle registration fee that would provide funding for Coast RTA. Coast has typically accounted for about 3% of the road maintenance fee expenditures.
The county’s action may well be an unnecessary precaution as South Carolina lawmakers are debating a change to the state code that would eliminate most of the legal concerns. However, county officials have also been pushing for a grandfather provision that would cover the policy Horry has operated under for decades.
“If the ordinance was redrafted in such a way that it conforms with what the South Carolina Supreme Court’s ruling was in the Greenville case, then I’m good,” Horry County Councilman Dennis DiSabato said. “I hope it still passes in the legislature, so that way we’re like double covered.”
Since the road maintenance fee was first implemented, Horry County has collected more than $200 million from that revenue stream, according to the TRIP report, which was completed last month. The county maintains 1,511 miles of road and most of them (67%) are paved.
To understand how growth has changed the county’s road system, consider that in 1997 just over 1,000 miles of road were maintained by the county and of those only 17% were paved.
Following the Greenville County decision, Horry County officials began setting aside the road maintenance fee money in a separate account as they searched for a legal solution. County officials also funded Coast RTA out of other revenues while the road maintenance program remained in limbo.
So far, the county has banked nearly $14 million in road maintenance fees since the court’s decision last year, according to the Horry County Treasurer's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.