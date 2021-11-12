Horry County Government paid $200,000 this month for about 2 acres near the intersection of S.C. 90 and S.C. 22 so the county can build a fire and EMS station there, county officials confirmed.
Residents of the S.C. 90 corridor have long expressed concerns about relying on all-volunteer stations as the area continues to grow. The land sale for the new station closed on Nov. 5, and county leaders said this project will allow the county to shutter the volunteer stations at Wampee and Nixonville (Station Nos. 5 and 12) and staff the new station with full-time personnel.
“It’s awesome to combine those two stations and have 24-hour service there with EMS as well,” said Horry County Councilman Mark Causey, whose district includes the site. “That’s big for that area.”
Now that the land deal is finalized, county spokeswoman Kelly Moore said the anticipated completion date for the new station is the fall of 2023. Although there are no formal estimates on construction costs, Moore said the facility’s price tag is expected to exceed $2 million.
Building a full-service fire/EMS station was one of the promises county council members made to S.C. 90 residents in recent years.
In August, the council agreed not to approve any rezonings for high-density development along the highway between S.C. 22 and U.S. 501 Business until better infrastructure is in place.
Although growth has been steadily coming to the corridor for decades, the issue came to a head in 2018 when Hurricane Florence’s floodwater covered sections of the two-lane road, leaving some homeowners stranded. Neighbors insisted that county and state leaders address the road issue. In July, hundreds of residents packed a town hall meeting at Tilly Swamp Baptist Church to relay their concerns, and a second meeting was held last week.
Residents want the road widened and elevated, which would cost hundreds of millions of dollars.
A $200,000 corridor study was just approved by the Grand Strand Area Transportation Study (GSATS), a group that works with governments to secure funding for transportation projects.
The county had asked the GSATS committee about including the study in the long-range transportation plan that GSATS is in the process of updating.
If the committee adopts the study and incorporates it into the long-range plan, that makes all the project proposals within the study eligible for federal funding.
Along with road issues, S.C. 90 neighbors have also stressed the need for better fire protection.
Council members who have been trying to secure the land for the station said the project is important to address the area’s growth needs.
“It’s a milestone to have another 24-7 manned fire station up in that area,” councilman Johnny Vaught said, adding that the land is located in an “ideal location” because the property also provides access to Red Bluff Road.
Vaught said the funding is already lined up to build the facility, streamlining the process.
“It’s ready to go,” he said. “It won’t take it any time at all to get up and running. … It’s not like we’re having to start all over again.”
