Horry County Government paid $200,000 this month for about 2 acres near the intersection of S.C. 90 and S.C. 22 so the county can build a fire and EMS station there, county officials confirmed.

Residents of the S.C. 90 corridor have long expressed concerns about relying on all-volunteer stations as the area continues to grow. The land sale for the new station closed on Nov. 5, and county leaders said this project will allow the county to shutter the volunteer stations at Wampee and Nixonville (Station Nos. 5 and 12) and staff the new station with full-time personnel.

“It’s awesome to combine those two stations and have 24-hour service there with EMS as well,” said Horry County Councilman Mark Causey, whose district includes the site. “That’s big for that area.”

Now that the land deal is finalized, county spokeswoman Kelly Moore said the anticipated completion date for the new station is the fall of 2023. Although there are no formal estimates on construction costs, Moore said the facility’s price tag is expected to exceed $2 million.

Building a full-service fire/EMS station was one of the promises county council members made to S.C. 90 residents in recent years.

In August, the council agreed not to approve any rezonings for high-density development along the highway between S.C. 22 and U.S. 501 Business until better infrastructure is in place.

Although growth has been steadily coming to the corridor for decades, the issue came to a head in 2018 when Hurricane Florence’s floodwater covered sections of the two-lane road, leaving some homeowners stranded. Neighbors insisted that county and state leaders address the road issue. In July, hundreds of residents packed a town hall meeting at Tilly Swamp Baptist Church to relay their concerns, and a second meeting was held last week.