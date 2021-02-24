Horry County leaders on Tuesday picked a Carolina Forest site for a $21 million central government complex that’s expected to house a new police precinct, courtrooms and other satellite offices.
After reviewing maps of three tracts in the Carolina Forest area, county council’s administration committee authorized county staff to begin negotiations with one landowner for the purchase of property, said Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught, the committee’s chairman. He declined to say which site the county had chosen, citing the ongoing negotiations. However, he emphasized that moving forward with the project is key.
“It’s something we’ve needed to do for a long time,” Vaught said, adding that the center would be built in a high-growth area for convenience but would also relieve some of the foot traffic at the county’s other facilities. “Basically, we’re just concentrating things so that somebody can go there instead of having to come to Conway or go anywhere else.”
The three sites the committee reviewed Tuesday all met the same criteria: they were in the S.C. 31 corridor midway between the county facilities in the North and South Strand. The center is expected to hold satellite offices for the auditor, treasurer, assessor and clerk of court, as well as provide space for probate court and a law enforcement station capable of housing a new police precinct.
“We tried to look for ones that are in the central part of all the development that is occurring in the Myrtle Beach and Carolina Forest area to make it accessible to those residents,” said David Schwerd, the county’s director of planning and zoning. “All of [the sites] are perfectly capable and suitable. … Some have more room to grow than others.”
The idea for the Carolina Forest center emerged from discussions several years ago about renovating the existing county facility on 21st Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. County officials had discussed replacing that aging building for years, but their latest plans call for moving some of the services to the new complex and keeping the EMS station, S.C. Department of Social Services offices and health department in the city.
The new Carolina Forest complex is expected to be about 40,000 square feet with 155 parking spaces. The county’s building plan includes the project in the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
Here’s a snapshot of each site that was considered:
• This property sits in the Town Centre development beside the StarTek call center near the intersection of S.C. 31 and International Drive. Owned by International Land Holding Co., the county could purchase up to 8 acres of this tract at a price of $250,000 per acre. Pros: No wetlands on site, utilities are already installed and there’s a master stormwater plan for the property. Cons: The price, the nearly $9,000 annual expense for maintaining private roads in the area and the fact that the site may not be able to accommodate all of the public works department’s needs.
• The second tract is located at the corner of River Oaks Drive and Carolina Forest Boulevard. Owned by Landbank LLC, part of this property will become part a grocery store-anchored shopping center. The county looked at about 5.5 acres there at a price of between $250,000 and $275,000 per acre. Pros: No wetlands on site, frontage on Carolina Forest Boulevard, access to nearby restaurants. Cons: No room for a public works facility, limited expansion opportunities.
• The third property is also owned by Landbank LLC and sits at the corner of Augusta Plantation Drive and River Oaks Drive. The tract is 21 acres, but the county may be able to buy a smaller parcel for the project. The estimated cost is between $218,000 and $225,000 per acre. Choosing this property for the project would require the installation of turn lanes on River Oaks Drive. Pros: Large size could handle all department needs and there’s already a traffic signal there. Cons: County would need to negotiate for a smaller section of the property, an interchange with Carolina Bays Parkway won’t be finished for years and this site is the farthest from from the current facility.
