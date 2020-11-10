Construction crews began work on Horry County’s $16 million emergency operations center this month, and the building can’t go up fast enough for the county’s emergency manager.
“When we have these major disasters, we are the hub for everything,” said Randy Webster, the assistant county administrator over public safety. “We’ve got to make sure the government is available and that we can manage the event as it’s unfolding and be able to respond to the citizens and visitors.”
The M.L. Brown Public Safety Building, the Conway facility that serves as the county’s EOC, is not designed to withstand winds over 100 mph. It also sits in a low-lying area and its parking lot has flooded during some recent hurricanes. The area surrounding the M.L. Brown is so swampy that flooding has closed U.S. 701 near Mill Pond Road and in the Homewood area during disasters. Coupled with the closure of Country Club Drive and Long Avenue, that left two-lane Cultra Road as the sole access point to the EOC.
“We’ve gone through many disasters and been lucky that the facility we’re in was OK,” Webster said. “It didn’t get damaged. [It was] close to being flooded a few times in those storms. But we’ll be in a facility now that will be able to handle it, not only hurricanes but earthquakes. Everyone will be safe in that building.”
For nearly a decade, Webster has pushed county officials to build a new center. That plea took on a greater urgency in 2018 when county officials learned of the M.L. Brown building's low wind resistance. They made that discovery just before Hurricane Florence hit the East Coast.
“That was unnerving to say the least,” Webster said.
The new EOC will be designed to withstand 160 mph winds (a Category 5 storm). It will be built on higher ground near the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. The 41,000-square-foot facility will also have better technological capabilities and a larger space to accommodate more agencies and departments. During an emergency, the EOC becomes central command for all county departments and some state agencies as they coordinate the disaster response.
Even if the area around the new EOC temporarily loses utility service, the facility is designed to be self-sustaining for at least three days. That includes a generator system for power, a well for water and a septic system for waste.
During normal conditions, the county police and fire departments will still operate out of the M.L. Brown building, along with the public safety administration. The county’s emergency management department and 911 staff will move to the new facility.
Last month, county officials signed a contract with the Whiting-Turner Contracting Company to build the center. Crews began clearing the site last week.
Once construction begins, the EOC will take about 16 months to complete, Webster said. That means the county will have to get through what’s left of this hurricane season and 2021 before the building will be ready.
“It’s going to be a great day for Horry County,” Webster said. “That building will be there for 50, 60, 70 years. It’s going to be built to stay there.”
County spokeswoman Kelly Moore said a formal groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Nov. 19.
