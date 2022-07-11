Horry County Government began mailing refund checks this month to thousands of taxpayers who were charged too much in stormwater fees.
About 18,000 checks will be sent to property owners who were overcharged for four years, county officials said. The county recognized the mistake after a landowner raised concerns about the issue last year, and they have spent months researching land records and working with Black Mule Print to ensure they can refund the affected residents.
“It’s to right a wrong,” said Horry County Treasurer Angie Jones, who worked with other county staff and Black Mule to get the checks out. “This money belongs to our citizens. They paid too much. So we need to get it back as quick as possible.”
Jones said a few checks were sent Friday but many of them would be mailed Monday. The county’s error affected 22,875 parcels — about 8.6% of the total parcels in the county, according to officials. The improper charges amount to about $1.7 million.
The fee in question was created in 2000 to fund the county’s stormwater department, which maintains a network of drainage systems to manage the runoff from downpours in the unincorporated areas. The division also oversees the county’s mosquito control program.
Stormwater rates vary depending on a property’s use and its impact on the countywide drainage system. For example, the owner of a commercial lot might pay a few hundred dollars per year. A campground could pay tens of thousands. For nearly 20 years, county officials didn’t raise stormwater rates. That changed in 2018 when county leaders approved a hike that amounted to about $15 per house. They raised the rates again last year.
For many landowners, the hikes were perfectly legal. But county officials now admit they erred when they raised the rates on certain parcels. That’s because a 2009 amendment to state law prohibits counties from charging additional stormwater fees on certain types of property, specifically agricultural land, forestland and undeveloped acreage.
County officials maintain the stormwater fee can be charged on those properties because it was in place when the law changed, but they acknowledge that they shouldn’t have increased the rates for those landowners.
For months, the county has been developing a system to refund the taxpayers who were overcharged. The county cannot legally spend the excess collections, so any unclaimed money would ultimately be sent to the state treasurer’s office.
In most cases, the refund process will be simple. Most of the overcharged parcels haven’t changed ownership, so the landowners are now receiving checks. Jones said the county worked with its software provider and the printing company Black Mule to issue those landowners a single check with the refund for each year.
Where the process has become more complicated is with the tracts that changed ownership over the last four years. In the coming weeks, the county plans to send out about 7,000 postcards to people who own or have owned affected parcels that changed ownership during that period. The county is seeking to confirm who paid the overcharged rate and is due a refund.
“Horry County is providing a refund but will need some further information for verification,” the postcard will state. “If you paid Stormwater Utility Fees on any of these types of land please go to the Horry County website (www.horrycounty.org) and provide the requested information for your Stormwater Refund. If you have any questions please feel free to call the Stormwater Department at 843-915-5160.”
County officials said they will have a dedicated space on the county’s website for this program, though it isn’t available yet. The county is also creating a process where those who are due a refund have the option of accepting a check — many of the refunds are for amounts less than $25 — or donating their refund to the county’s Animal Care Center, a shelter for dogs, cats and other animals.
“If it just gets out there and people don’t claim it, I have to send it to the state,” Jones said. “I have to. It’s not the county’s money to put in their pocket or put in their general fund. [Taxpayers] are either going to claim it [or] donate it to Animal Care. … And some people are not going to take the time to go through all this stuff for a dollar and 24 cents.”
For the Animal Care Center, these donations would help multiple programs, said Horry County Police Capt. Justin Wyatt, who manages the center. For example, the county runs a trap, neuter and release program, which traps feral or community cats, spays or neuters them so they don’t repopulate, and then releases them back into their neighborhoods so they can help keep the snake and rat populations down. The program, which is typically grant funded, spays or neuters 500-600 cats each year.
Donations also help cover the cost of the veterinary care for injured animals that come into the shelter.
“Those type of donations, they fund those programs,” Wyatt said. “Without those programs, we would not be able to be nearly as successful as we are.”
