Horry County Government began mailing refund checks this month to thousands of taxpayers who were charged too much in stormwater fees.

About 18,000 checks will be sent to property owners who were overcharged for four years, county officials said. The county recognized the mistake after a landowner raised concerns about the issue last year, and they have spent months researching land records and working with Black Mule Print to ensure they can refund the affected residents.

“It’s to right a wrong,” said Horry County Treasurer Angie Jones, who worked with other county staff and Black Mule to get the checks out. “This money belongs to our citizens. They paid too much. So we need to get it back as quick as possible.”

Jones said a few checks were sent Friday but many of them would be mailed Monday. The county’s error affected 22,875 parcels — about 8.6% of the total parcels in the county, according to officials. The improper charges amount to about $1.7 million.

The fee in question was created in 2000 to fund the county’s stormwater department, which maintains a network of drainage systems to manage the runoff from downpours in the unincorporated areas. The division also oversees the county’s mosquito control program.

Stormwater rates vary depending on a property’s use and its impact on the countywide drainage system. For example, the owner of a commercial lot might pay a few hundred dollars per year. A campground could pay tens of thousands. For nearly 20 years, county officials didn’t raise stormwater rates. That changed in 2018 when county leaders approved a hike that amounted to about $15 per house. They raised the rates again last year.

For many landowners, the hikes were perfectly legal. But county officials now admit they erred when they raised the rates on certain parcels. That’s because a 2009 amendment to state law prohibits counties from charging additional stormwater fees on certain types of property, specifically agricultural land, forestland and undeveloped acreage.