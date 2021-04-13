Several people get boxes of bees, each with a queen, to start their own hives as part of a program with Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service at the L.W. Paul Farm outside of Conway on Friday, April 2, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Ben Powell of Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service removes the small cage with a queen of a new hive at Booths Christmas Tree Farm on Friday, April 2, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Ben Powell of Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service sets up brood boxes for new hives at Booths Christmas Tree Farm on Friday, April 2, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Several people get boxes of bees, each with a queen, to start their own hives as part of a program with Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service at the L.W. Paul Farm outside of Conway on Friday, April 2, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
If you live in or near Horry County and you’re looking for a hobby that’s fairly inexpensive to get into and will broaden your knowledge about one of our planet’s most valuable animals, you might want to consider beekeeping.
You don’t need much land or money, you’ll meet some supportive, enthusiastic fellow beekeepers and you’ll soon be offering a product — fresh, bee’s honey — that your friends, family and others will not be able to get enough of.
And you’ll be doing your part to help conservation and the natural environment.
Because without honey bees — which pollinate our flowers, fruits and other crops — this old planet just wouldn’t be the same place.
Hence, the attraction of a large and growing hobby beekeeper group called the Blackwater Beekeepers Association (https://www.blackwaterbeekeepers.org)—which every year offers a beginning beekeeper course that enrolls 20-30 new beekeepers. The enrollees tend to be folks who have bee hives or who are planning to have bee colonies. And for the most part, they’re interested in beekeeping as a hobby, although a few of them take the course to learn about earning an alternative income.
“Most of the people who come through the course are what we refer to as hobby beekeepers,” said Ben Powell, coordinator of the Clemson Apiculture and Pollinator program — a statewide effort for beekeepers and pollinator conservation.
Powell, who lives in Horry County but whose office is in Georgetown, said that while some folks in the Blackwater Beekeepers Association are managing dozens or maybe even a couple hundred hives, they are outnumbered by the local hobbyist beekeepers.
He explained that most of the people in Horry County who come through the introductory course in beekeeping are hobbyists in that they have a few hives or a hive or two in their yard.
“They’re mainly doing it just for personal purposes—a little honey for them and their families and maybe to help the bees in general and for conservation,” Powell said.
But are honey bees, as has been reported, on the decline or dying out?
Not exactly, according to Powell.
“Actually, if you look at the national statistics, the number of bee colonies is holding steady,” he said. “Now that doesn’t mean they don’t have problems. There’s a mite that came in—a varola mite—a parasite of honeybee larvae and it has caused significant impact to bees and the survival of bee colonies. So our colony losses every year are much higher now than they were 20 or 30 years ago.
“But beekeepers can overcome those losses by either buying new bees or splitting colonies. So we’re actually holding steady We’re not increasing our numbers, but we’re about to overcome our losses.”
So who are all these beekeepers, exactly, and how many of them are there in Horry County? Exact numbers of area beekeepers might be hard to come by, but it probably is in the hundreds, according to Powell, and they come from different sectors of our population — including earth friendly folks, small urban homesteaders, veterans and retirees.
About the beekeepers, he says: “They like having their gardens and having some chickens. They’re living off the land to some degree…and you have people of all ages that are involved in beekeeping because beekeeping is a hobby or a trade, and it doesn’t require a lot of land. . . It’s a great hobby and very rewarding for anybody who gets into it.”
And, of course, if you’re a beekeeper, you’re part of a group of people who are helping preserve and protect one of the essential parts of our natural environment and our economy.
Powell notes, for example, that about three-fourths of the plant species that are around us are flowering plants that require an animal insect pollinator. That includes almost all the flowers you have at the garden center; those plants develop their flowers to entice an insect to come visit them.
Bees as pollinators also trickle over into agriculture.
Powell said: “Many of the crops, especially the crops that have enhanced our diet over the past 200 years, require insect pollination. Things like blueberries and apples and most of the fruit crops that we eat. (Bees) are pretty important. We don’t really know what the impact is economically for South Carolina but migratory bees—just honey bees—contribute about $20 billion to the U.S. economy. The economic impact of pollination is a big deal.”
Want to become a beekeeper?
You should know, according to Powell, that there are no programs to provide funding for someone who wants to get into beekeeping, so getting started is going to be an out-of-pocket expense just like about any other kind of farming.
“There are small block grants that the South Carolina Department of Agriculture provides so that if you want to get into beekeeping and you want to scale up to become a honey producer, there are some block grants to help with that (for a honey house or to buy additional beehive equipment).
