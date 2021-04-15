Horry County officials on Thursday asked the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to investigate Myrtle Beach’s proposed sale of nearly 145 acres that have historically generated millions for Myrtle Beach International Airport.
County officials sued the city over the land deal in December, requesting that the court to stop the sale. A circuit court judge ruled against the county in January, but now county officials are making their case to the FAA.
“The city received the Seascape Properties from the United States at no cost, subject to the condition that the revenue from those properties would be used for airport purposes,” county officials said in a Thursday news release. “The FAA has repeatedly confirmed the city’s obligation to transfer that revenue to the county for airport purposes in the past.”
City spokesman Mark Kruea declined to comment on the county’s announcement.
County officials initially filed the lawsuit to prevent the sale and buy them some time to pursue the FAA action. On Thursday, the county said it would dismiss its lawsuit while the FAA investigates the city’s sale of the land, which straddles two campgrounds: Lakewood Camping Resort and PirateLand Family Camping Resort. The property spans from South Kings Highway to the ocean and includes about 700 privately-owned structures that sit on the city-owned property.
“The FAA’s jurisdiction to resolve these issues renders the current court action unnecessary,” the county noted in its release. “Ultimately, the county anticipates that the FAA will direct that all funds derived from any sale of the Seascape Properties must be transferred to the county for the specific benefit of the airport.”
A March 17 letter from FAA to Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune indicates that the federal agency supports the county’s position.
Written by Larry Clark, the manager of the FAA’s Atlanta Airport District Office, the agency requests that if the city sells the property in question “it promptly remit the proceeds of the sale to Horry County to be used for appropriate airport purposes.”
Myrtle Beach’s ties to the land can be traced back to the aftermath of World War II. In 1948, the government deeded the land to the city as surplus property, restricting the use of the proceeds to a public airport.
In 1953, the city was released from those restrictions but was not allowed to construct buildings on the property that would be hazardous to aircraft.
But the county, which operates the airport, contends that the 1953 release and a 1958 agreement between the federal government and the city require that the city spend the proceeds from the sale on the airport.
The city has maintained that it doesn’t have to share the sale proceeds.
Over the years, the courts have sided with the city in debates over this land.
The county also filed a suit in the 1980s surrounding the use of the Seascape property, but the courts ruled in favor of the city.
In 1990, the city and the campground owners entered into a lease agreement and by 2000 the city agreed to use the lease revenue to build Harrelson Boulevard to enhance access to the airport terminal. Later in 2000, the city agreed to give $3.2 million to Horry County Airports.
In 2001, the county asked the state attorney general to investigate the city’s “airport trust fund” that had been created in 1995. The attorney general referred the request to the State Law Enforcement Division. The city was cleared of any wrongdoing.
In 2002, the county asked the Federal Aviation Administration to investigate the city in regards to a trust for the airport.
“Apparently, no action was taken by the FAA on the County’s request,” a judge’s January ruling states.
Finally, in 2004, the city and county agreed on the 25-75% split of lease money to dissolve past disputes. But the city maintains that agreement only involves lease revenues, not the proceeds from the sale of the land.
In November, Myrtle Beach City Council agreed to sell the property to the owners of Lakewood and PirateLand for $60 million. Lakewood’s portion of the $60 million deal is about $33.5 million for the more than 81 acres inside of its boundaries. PirateLand’s part of the deal is more than $26 million for nearly 64 acres inside of its borders.
Former City Manager John Pedersen has said the property was appraised at $76 million by the city and $46 million by the campground owners. He said they had all agreed at $60 million since it was roughly in the middle of the two appraisals.
When the deal was first announced, Pedersen said the land sale to the campground owners would allow the owners of the structures the ability to sell their property without any uncertainty of ownership casting a shadow over their negotiations.
In its December lawsuit, the county argued it was entitled to 75% of the proceeds from the lease agreement reached between the city and the campground owners. The money, the county said, was tied to the Myrtle Beach International Airport and cemented in the 2004 agreement.
Currently, the city gets about $3.6 million annually in lease payments from the campgrounds. The county’s take of the revenue is about $2.7 million to be used at the airport.
When a judge ruled against the county in January, the ruling referenced the 2004 city-county deal. The court stated that the county is not entitled to any money from the sale of the property and it cannot force the city to continue leasing the property to ensure the county gets a share of the lease revenue.
The judge ruled that the sale of the property would not harm the airport, citing $35 million in unrestricted assets and the county’s ability to increase user fees at the airport and increase service charges imposed on travelers.
So what happens next?
County officials are arguing that the FAA has jurisdiction in this matter. They have filed a formal complaint and they hope the process, which allows a response from the city and possibly a hearing, will force the city to provide them with the proceeds from the sale of the land.
“The FAA’s going to do what needs to be done,” Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said. “That’s the right course. I’m all for it.”
City officials have said the city has given Horry County more than $32 million in lease revenues since the 2004 agreement.
