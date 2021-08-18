Horry County leaders need to build a firehouse along S.C. 90 and raise portions of the road before approving rezonings for more development in that corridor, county council members said Tuesday.
County leaders followed through on their plan to pass a resolution that seeks to limit high-density development along S.C. 90 in the area between S.C. 22 and U.S. 501 Business until additional infrastructure is in place. Council members stressed that the move is not a formal construction moratorium.
“If you’ve already got the zoning to allow you to build something on 90, we can’t take that right away from you,” councilman Johnny Vaught said. “But we will not vote in favor of rezoning on Highway 90 within a mile and a half [of the highway].”
The policy emerged after council members began meeting with residents about ways to slow development along a road that has seen daily traffic increase by 120% since 2015 in certain areas.
“We’ve talked about 90 for years,” councilman Mark Causey said. “Everyone on council is in agreeance on Highway 90 finally. And we’re going to put our heads together, we’re going to work toward this, we’re going to make some things happen.”
What exactly that will be is only partially clear. County officials have plans in place for a fire station in that area, but funding for the road improvements remains a question mark. County council members have been talking with state lawmakers about funding options and they plan to meet with S.C. Department of Transportation officials later this month to talk about their S.C. 90 concerns.
County officials have estimated that expanding S.C. 90 and raising all of the road’s low-lying areas would cost more than $500 million. But that’s the full cost of improving the road from the Conway area to the North Strand.
Council members have considered taking an incremental approach, and they have divided the project into six sections with estimates for each one. For example, widening and road improvements for the 6.6-mile stretch of S.C. 90 from International Drive to U.S. 501 Business would cost $95 million, according to the county’s estimates.
The issue of residential development along S.C. 90 came to a head in 2018 when Hurricane Florence flooded sections of the road in the swamps, leaving some neighborhoods with no way out.
“It makes an island out of several different communities out there,” Vaught said, noting that many of the issues facing the area are public safety concerns as much as infrastructure challenges.
“We feel like that was the most important thing we could do,” he said of Tuesday’s resolution.
The measure has raised some concerns from the development industry. They want to see a timeframe for the resolution rather than an open-ended policy. For some residents, selling property is tied to retirement.
“The concern is that property owners, landowners along this corridor, are going to have their hands tied by this,” said Madison Cooper, vice president of government affairs for the Coastal Carolinas Association of Realtors. “They deserve to have the highest and best use of their property. That is their property right.”
Councilman Bill Howard, the only leader to vote against the resolution Tuesday, asked the county attorney about the legality of this decision and what would happen if a desirable development is proposed for that area.
County attorney Arrigo Carotti said the resolution is legal and, unlike a formal ordinance, would need just one vote to rescind it.
“To undo the resolution, you would just pass another resolution undoing this resolution,” he said. “And so if there is a project that comes up that county council wants to consider or special circumstances … it is within the county’s prerogative to do so.”
But Howard didn't like the concept of the resolution, saying it was too broad.
“I don’t feel it’s the right way to handle it,” he said. “I’m a big enough man to understand what constituents want. And if a [negative] project comes along, I’m going to say no. I’m not going to just roll over. There are good pieces of property along 90 that need to be developed.”
