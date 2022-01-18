Horry County’s new map for county council and school board districts could be finalized in just a few weeks.

Council members on Tuesday unanimously approved the revised map, which needs two more votes to take effect. No council members voiced any concerns about the latest lines and no residents spoke during the public input portion of the meeting.

“As we moved through this process, we made edits after every public hearing,” said Horry County Councilman Tyler Servant, who chaired the committee that worked with county staff to draw the new maps. “Hopefully we’ve gotten to a point now where we have a map that can be approved by county council and adopted.”

Every 10 years, county officials redraw the lines for voting districts to account for population changes.

The process requires taking the county’s population (351,029 people) and dividing it by the number of council/school board seats (11). Officials then seek to draw districts that each have about the same number of people, ideally within 2% of that target.

But multiple factors must be considered when creating those lines. County officials don’t want to make a district with two council members or one without an incumbent. Legally, they cannot create districts that discriminate based on race, and they also must draw districts that are contiguous. Maintaining historic communities, compactness and preserving political subdivisions are also considerations.

‘This is not final’: Redistricting committee members seek changes to proposed map The central criticism is that the proposed map would divide voters in historic Black neighborhoods among multiple districts, thus diluting their voting power.

Early in the redistricting process last fall, the committee faced criticism from Black leaders in the Myrtle Beach area. Those leaders said the map diluted Black voting strength by splitting up historic communities that are currently in one council district (District 3). The revised map included more of those communities in a single district (District 2), though not all of them.

However, the revisions eased most of the leaders’ concerns. The Myrtle Beach NAACP president didn’t even speak at the committee’s final public hearing.