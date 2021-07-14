Against the pleas of Horry County Councilman Harold Worley and the residents of his district, county council on Tuesday approved third reading of a rezoning ordinance that allows for up to a 12-story high-rise in Little River between U.S. 17 and Coquina Harbor.

“I want to very simply ask my fellow council members here, think about if you live in the Little River area: is this what you would want in your neighborhood?” asked Worley. “I ask you humbly to vote no.”

No one but council chairman Johnny Gardner and councilman Gary Loftus joined Worley in voting against the rezoning. Councilman Tyler Servant had not yet arrived at the time of the vote and councilman Al Allen was not at the meeting.

At issue is a piece of land that was subject to a 2006 consent agreement between Horry County and Coquina Harbor Resort, LLC, who was the previous owner of the land in question.

Coquina Harbor Resort had filed a lawsuit against the county, accusing it of holding up the company’s plans to build a 17-story high-rise on the site while passing a set of zoning ordinance to prevent just such a high-rise.

Coquina Harbor Resort and the county reached an agreement to let the developers submit plans for a 120-foot building. But they never submitted plans. The current land owners, CHR, LLC and Hardee Real Estate Management, LLC, were not party to the lawsuit.

Benjy Hardee, who owns CHR, LLC and Hardee Real Estate Management, LLC, brought a rezoning for a PDD in front of planning commission this summer. While planning staff pointed out the proposed PDD was too dense a use for the area, Hardee won a vote of recommendation for the rezoning. In Little River, a PDD is the only zoning that allows up to 120 feet.

“I went back and reviewed the documents since 2005,” said councilman Orton Bellamy, who voted to approve the rezoning. “Also the Little River overlay and also the historical data. And we also had a court order, we had a court settlement, it was agreed upon by Horry County Council. And based on all that information, based on the data, the facts of the case [is] the reason I voted for it.”

Councilman Dennis DiSabato said he thought the county would be in contempt of court if council didn’t approve the rezoning.

“I’m pretty clearly on the record as saying that we have a consent order that was entered into that created a vested property right that runs with that land, regardless of the fact that there’s been a subsequent landowner, and I think that we would be taking the constitutional rights away from the landowner if we didn’t follow the agreement that this county entered into 15 years ago,” DiSabato said.

The residents of Little River were not pleased.

Katrina Morrison, who lives next to Coquina Harbor and filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the rezoning, said the consent agreement only allowed the previous landowner to submit plans and that the county was not obligated to approve the rezoning.

“It’s a blatant lie and why the county attorney does not stand up and clarify this, it’s obscene,” Morrison said after the vote, standing in the middle of a group of disappointed residents. “The lawsuit isn’t going away. I just am so frustrated. They should have deferred this.”

David Craig, a property owner and boat owner in the harbor, said the high-rise would be a “blight” on the community that’s fought against high-rises for years.

“On top of that, if you come in and out of Coquina Harbor in any of our entries and exits at this point, it already takes you seven or eight minutes to get onto [U.S.] 17,” he said. “We don’t need any additional traffic and the additional congestion.”