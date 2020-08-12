Horry County Council spent nearly an hour Wednesday afternoon discussing a possible settlement in the hospitality fee lawsuit with the city of Myrtle Beach, but county officials said they still have not reached a deal.
Council chairman Johnny Gardner said the council will continue discussions with the city. However, if an agreement is not reached ahead of oral arguments before the S.C. Supreme Court next week, he’s suspects the court, not the governments, will decide the case.
“From the very beginning, this council has said that they’re willing to negotiate, even up to the courthouse steps,” he said. “This council’s still ready to do that. … Hopefully we can get a resolution before [Aug.] 19, but if not we’ll let the supreme court decide.”
County officials stayed behind closed doors for nearly all of Wednesday's meeting. Afterwards, council members declined to comment on the specifics of a potential deal, though they said they will continue negotiations with the city in the coming days. If an agreement can be reached, all communities involved — including other municipalities in the county — would need to vote on the deal, Gardner said.
“It’s going to have to be approved by everybody,” the chairman said. “That was one of the problems that county council had with one of the proposed agreements early on. We had a couple of the municipalities, within their rights, disagree with some of the issues. And because Myrtle Beach filed this as a class action, the only way to get it approved as a settlement would be for all the members of the class to sign off on it.”
The dispute stems from a lawsuit the city filed against the county in 2019. The city’s case focused on the county’s hospitality fee, a 1.5% levy that had traditionally been collected countywide on hotel rooms, restaurant meals and admission tickets. City officials objected to the county collecting the fee in the city limits without the city’s consent. So far, the courts have generally ruled in the city’s favor. The county can only collect the fee in the unincorporated areas, not in any municipality.
Multiple other Grand Strand cities have supported Myrtle Beach’s position.
The two sides appeared headed toward a settlement last fall, but when the respective councils voted on the deal, Horry County Council sought to make two changes. County leaders said their approval would be contingent upon all Grand Strand cities supporting the proposal — Loris and Conway didn’t even vote on it — and they refused to pay attorney fees with hospitality fee money.
Myrtle Beach leaders rejected those terms.
The case was originally scheduled to go before the supreme court in March, but it was delayed because of the COVID-19 crisis.
Some county council members insist their position on the lawsuit hasn’t changed. Councilman Harold Worley said he won’t support any deal that pays the city’s attorneys more than $6 million in legal fees. That's an issue that has long been a sticking point for him.
“I won’t change because if that does [happen] Horry County Council will take a whipping,” he said. “It’s not right for us to do that.”
Worley supports an offer that county officials made more than a year ago. County leaders wanted the 1.5% levy to continue being collected countywide, and they hoped to use up to $18 million of that money to pay for constructing the county’s portion of I-73, a proposed interstate that would connect the Grand Strand with I-95.
“That’s where it is,” Worley said. “Nothing’s changed with me.”
City officials rejected that offer last year and called it unfair. Although city officials have expressed support for the interstate, Worley doesn’t see it.
“I believe all of this is about killing the I-73 project, period,” he said. “They want to use the money for other projects in the city of Myrtle Beach without raising taxes. … That’s OK, but don’t blame Horry County Council.”
City spokesman Mark Kruea declined to comment on the case, citing the pending litigation. He did confirm that city council members discussed the case with their attorneys on Thursday in executive session.
Amid the debate over the fee, the governments have been forced to grapple with the impact of the pandemic, which has hurt the Grand Strand’s economy and cut into county and city budgets. Gardner said the county needs to find revenues to pay for services. The hospitality fee revenues would help, but the county can’t tap into that resource because of the lawsuit.
And it’s unclear if a deal can be reached.
“We are closer than the first time,” Gardner said of the latest discussions with the city. “It seems like we’re going in circles. We’re spinning our wheels a lot of times. County council made a pretty good offer early on on this thing. And we’d almost stand by that right now if it would put it to bed. But there’s been a lot of tinkering on both sides with that. So I think we’re closer, but any time you have complex litigation, they don’t raise their hands until you’re in the end zone.”
