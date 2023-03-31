Horry County Administrator Steve Gosnell wants to keep his job for at least another year.
But county council members haven’t decided if they will extend the contract of the county’s highest-ranking employee or look for new leadership.
“We’re going to need all of council to weigh in on it,” Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said, adding that council members likely would not discuss Gosnell’s contract Tuesday (the item isn’t on the meeting agenda) but would address it in April. “As far as I’m concerned, he’s done a great job.”
Earlier this month, Gosnell emailed Gardner informing the chairman of his intention to continue working for the county.
“I believe the team of Senior Staff I put in place four years ago continue to perform at levels beyond my expectations in the management of Horry County Government and maintaining the integrity of this ‘Team’ would benefit the County,” Gosnell wrote (MyHorryNews.com obtained the message through an S.C. Freedom of Information Act request). “Therefore, please accept this email as my written notice to County Council of my willingness to negotiate a one year extension of my contract which would establish July 9, 2024 as the new expiration date.”
Gosnell signed a three-year contract in 2019, but that agreement provided three one-year extension options. He took the first one last year and hopes to take the second this summer. His base salary is just over $225,000 and he receives an annual $8,400 vehicle allowance.
It's unclear if Gosnell will seek a raise. He declined to comment on the contract negotiations.
On Friday, Gardner said he would be willing to meet with the administrator to discuss his plans ahead of any council vote.
“I’m in favor of him staying,” Gardner said. “But it’s going to be a council decision.”
The council didn’t vote to extend Gosnell’s employment last year, but under his contract they didn’t need to. The contract stipulates that in order for the administrator to receive a one-year extension, he needs to submit a request in writing at least four months before the contract expires. If the council doesn’t take any formal action on the contract, it is automatically renewed for another year, according to the agreement.
Gosnell’s current contract expires on July 9, meaning he needed to provide the council with advance notice if he wanted to keep his job.
Gosnell did that on March 8. Once that request was made, the council had 30 days to accept or reject it.
An engineer, Gosnell has worked for the county for three decades, including twice serving as interim administrator. He was the assistant administrator over the county’s infrastructure and regulation division when his predecessor, Chris Eldridge, stepped down in April 2019.
At that time, Gosnell was tapped to serve as interim administrator and the county opened a search to fill its top position.
Although 45 people applied for the job, 20 of them did not meet the minimum requirements. Council members reviewed the applications of the remaining 25, who represented 11 states. Twenty-three were men and two were women.
The council whittled that list to five finalists.
The council ultimately voted 11-1 to offer Gosnell the job, citing his history of service and his support from county employees.
