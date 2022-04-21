Horry County Administrator Steve Gosnell plans to stay in his job for at least another year.
Gosnell, the highest-ranking employee in county government, signed a three-year contract in 2019, but that agreement provided three one-year extension options. When council members discussed Gosnell’s job behind closed doors Tuesday night, they talked about him taking the first of those extensions.
“He has done a tremendous job with the county,” Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said. “He’s put together a really good staff and council is unanimously behind him staying on. The contract calls for a year. As far as I’m concerned, he could stay another five years.”
Although the council didn’t vote to extend Gosnell’s employment Tuesday, under his contract they didn’t need to. The contract stipulates that in order for the administrator to receive a one-year extension, he needs to submit a request in writing at least four months before the contract expires.
Gosnell’s contract was set to end on July 9 and he submitted his request for a one-year extension on Feb. 22, according to county records. Once that request was made, the council had 30 days to accept or reject it. If the council didn’t take any formal action on the contract, it was automatically renewed for another year, according to the agreement.
“I have put in place an outstanding team of Senior Staff and we have navigated the County Government through a global pandemic, unprecedented growth, and several severe weather events that caused never before seen flooding in the County,” Gosnell wrote in his email to Gardner requesting that his contract be renewed. “Employee morale is up and ‘Team Horry’ is stronger than ever. I would like to continue leading this group for another year.”
Gosnell’s salary is just under $215,000 and he receives an annual $8,400 vehicle allowance. His extension doesn’t include a raise, though he would be eligible for the 5% raise for all county workers that’s included in the proposed budget.
An engineer, Gosnell has worked for the county for nearly 30 years, including twice serving as interim administrator. He was the assistant administrator over the county’s infrastructure and regulation division when his predecessor, Chris Eldridge, stepped down in April 2019.
At that time, Gosnell was tapped to serve as interim administrator and the county opened a search to fill its top position.
Although 45 people applied for the job, 20 of them did not meet the minimum requirements. Council members reviewed the applications of the remaining 25, who represented 11 states. Twenty-three were men and two were women.
The council whittled that list to five finalists.
By July, the council had voted 11-1 to offer Gosnell the job, citing his history of service and his support from county employees.
Gardner cast the lone vote for another candidate, but this week he said Gosnell had proven himself over the last three years.
“One of the best things that county council did since I’ve been chairman is get Gosnell that job,” he said, crediting the administrator with tapping veteran leaders for assistant administrator roles. “Staff has done a real good job and Gosnell has led the way.”
Councilman Harold Worley agreed.
“Steve has been very responsive to the council as a whole and individual council members,” Worley said. “I know that to be a fact because that’s the way he treats me. And when I call in a problem in my district, he’s very, very responsive. And that’s one of the big things is constituent service. … We have to have somebody to back us up. … So far, Steve, in my opinion, has done a good job. Now there’s people out there that don’t like him, but they respect him.”
Through a spokeswoman, Gosnell declined to comment. With the extension, his contract expires on July 9, 2023.
