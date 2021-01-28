Horry County police worked more than three times as many homicides in 2020 as they did the previous year.
County police investigated 10 homicide cases in 2019, but saw that number jump to 33 last year.
“That’s a significant increase in crimes associated with murder and manslaughter," HCPD Chief Joe Hill said during a virtual media briefing Thursday afternoon. "I don't know what that is attributed to. That is on our table to look at along with some other crimes, especially with our petty crime and our larceny in our community. Could that be attributed to a lack of employment opportunities? Or just the overall feeling of our community? We don't know."
Hill also voiced concerns about the suicide rate in the county.
“That is concerning for us and I don’t know what it’s related to,” he said. “The mental health partnerships on the Grand Strand are fully engaged and I would ask folks to contact some of the mental health services around here before it gets to a point to where folks feel like that’s a last resort to them.”
As for other crimes, they had either “plateaued, remained the same year to year or have even gone down,” Hill said, noting that the rise in homicide and negligent manslaughter cases is the topic that “raises the most concern.”
The overall number of public safety calls is also rising.
“Our outreach is pretty much countywide,” Horry Chief Fire-Rescue Chief Joey Tanner said. “It’s not a specific area right now.”
Hill noted that county officials are grappling with population growth in western Horry County as well as along the S.C. 90 corridor and in Socastee.
“Along with that growth, we have an increase in traffic related complaints,” Hill said. “Speeding, loud muffler types, poor behavior when it comes to drivers on the roadways.”
There has also been a steady number of DUI arrests across the county to start the new year. A total of 104 DUI arrests had been made as of Thursday. There has been at least one arrest per day across the county and on nine separate occasions, five or more DUI arrests were made in a single day.
“'Drive sober' is always going to be a message to our public,” Hill said. “We have very capable ride-share services available in the county. I’ve used them myself. I know folks are under a lot of stress and I can’t imagine some of the stressers that folks are experiencing: financial hardships, medical hardship and this isolation that folks have gone through. And folks may turn to chemical dependency. But when you couple that with driving and endangering your life and the lives of others, it’s just a horrible mix.”
Hill noted that drunk driving is something the HCPD, S.C. Highway Patrol and other agencies take seriously. He also advised citizens that should they drink, they need to stay off the roads.
“As we get closer to prom, we’re going to increase our enforcement efforts, our education and awareness efforts, so we can keep our young people safe that are just starting to drive,” Hill said. “We want them to be around for a very long time.”
