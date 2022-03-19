Maybe it was when the teenager’s body collided with the bull’s head, though it could have happened when the ornery animal’s back feet landed on him.
Somewhere along the way, Chris Taylor’s fourth rib invaded the space normally occupied by his third, and his fifth one cracked. The injury in Georgia last year set him back two months. He returned to the rodeo just in time to dislocate his shoulder in North Carolina. Yet on Friday night, the 16-year-old Conway bull rider waited outside a rusted white metal arena. He was ready for another shot at glory.
“I love coming out here and doing something you’re not supposed to do,” he said.
Some rodeo fans crave the professional shows. They want to watch the best riders attempt feats of skill on the backs of powerful creatures bred for this type of competition. But S.C. High School Rodeo Association events offer something different, perhaps purer. There’s a fearlessness to the riders, those young enough to still chase arena dreams without regard for a victory purse or long-term consequences.
“Life gets in the way as you start getting older,” said Eugene Fowler, a 38-year-old rodeo clown from Boiling Springs who performed at Friday night’s event. “You can’t help it, but your mind will change. You won’t bear down like these guys will.”
Fowler knows about the physical toll of the rodeo. He got interested in the competitions as a high school senior after meeting some bull riders who were around his age. He started riding bulls and going to rodeos, then switched to bareback competitions. In 2007, a bad landing off a bareback horse broke his neck.
While he took a few months off to recover, he started working with a professional rodeo clown, riding in a pickup to different events. Fowler liked the joy of clowning and the reactions from the crowd. He would return to riding — and win two national bareback championships — but he became a clown full time in 2012.
“No matter what someone’s going through, no matter what kind of ability or disability they have, they can smile,” he said. “And you never know when you may say something to someone, and that little bit of a conversation, that little bit of a joke, carries that person on.”
It’s not unusual for Fowler to perform in arenas packed with upwards of 15,000 people, but he has a soft spot for rodeos like the one Friday night in a sandy pasture off Adrian Highway.
Just a few hundred folks fanned out in the bleachers and campers. Speakers played Toby Keith’s “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” while teens sported oversized hats so large they made the diminutive riders look like the ball beneath the cup of a street swindler’s shell game. Every five feet brought the aroma of fried food or fresh manure.
“Small town America — [it’s] the gratification you’ll get from these folks,” Fowler said in between sips of his pre-game Red Bull. “These folks are more subject to cut loose. They come out to enjoy themselves. Same thing with a county fair. A lot of these people, they don’t travel week in, week out to big events. … A lot of these big events I do where I’m in a big coliseum, the majority of your people are playing on their phones or something. They’re used to going to big sporting events. [In a] small town, these folks come here, they’re getting every bang for their buck. They’re getting every dollar’s worth by sitting there on their seat and watching.”
Friday’s rodeo marked the seventh annual high school event Stacy Smith has organized with her husband, Buddy. They started the competition when her daughter Erin was a senior in high school. Back then, the family was constantly traveling to competitions, and they thought the local area needed its own rodeo.
“Nobody knew about it,” Smith said. “Nobody knows about high school rodeo.”
At that time, her daughter was the only Horry County kid competing in the event. Now the county has 17 high school students rodeoing.
“A lot of people don’t get to see the fruits of their labor,” Smith said. “But Buddy and I have.”
Two newcomers are cousins Maggie Johnson and Colby Bell from Aynor High School.
“I love it,” said Bell, a sophomore who started team roping in October. “You learn a lot of life lessons.”
A freshman, Johnson started riding when she was 6 years old. She’s been in other competitions, but this is her first year in the high school rodeo scene.
Along with team roping, her list of events includes breakaway, barrels, poles and goats.
“This just keeps me out of trouble,” she said. “It’s Christian-based. It’s got good family values. … They keep all the stress off the kids, and they always support us no matter if we do good or bad. They remind us just to have fun.”
But the rodeo is much more than a hobby for her.
“It’s not just what I do,” she said. “This is who I am.”
The same is true for Taylor, the teenage bull rider.
He was born into this. Both of his parents competed in rodeos, and his father was a bull rider for nearly 20 years. His 18-year-old sister is a barrel racer, and his 5-year-old brother rides sheep.
The family even raises bucking bulls on their farm. A homeschooler, Taylor hopes to compete in rodeos as long as he physically can. Some of his friends have advanced in the professional circuits, not quite the big time but nothing to snub either. He hopes to advance as well. Like other rodeo teens, the competition is part of his identity.
Even with the injuries.
“Always had a knack for it,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.