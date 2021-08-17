The body of a 52-year-old man was found in a swimming pool at an Horry County assisted living facility on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Horry County Coroner's Office.
Christopher Dean Symonds of Greenville was found at the facility off Highway 179, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in the release.
Symonds had been on the premises to move his parents into the facility, Willard said. Cameras on the property captured video that helped the coroner's office determine Symonds' time of death to be 3:20 a.m.
Check back for updates.
