Governments throughout Horry County plan to vote Monday on a settlement that could generate millions for I-73.
The settlement has been discussed since Oct. 31 when attorneys for the county and Grand Strand cities reached a tentative deal after 10 hours of mediation (it was third mediation session for both sides). Once the local councils vote on the agreement next week, their attorneys can present that decision to the court.
Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said the agenda for the county's special meeting will be posted Friday. It's scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Council members plan to discuss the proposal behind closed doors before returning to the public chambers for a vote.
“Whatever the best thing for Horry County is. [That’s] what I hope happens,” he said of Monday's vote.
Gardner has repeatedly said he supports I-73 but only if the multiple governments help pay for it.
"What I'm not OK with doing is Horry County by itself earmarking $1 for I-73 if nobody else does," he said.
Myrtle Beach spokesman Mark Kruea said he expected to have more information Friday about how the city would proceed.
The dispute between the county and the cities centers on the county’s 1.5% hospitality fee, which has traditionally been collected on restaurant meals, hotel stays and admission tickets sold countywide. The fee was created in the 1990s to pay for road projects such as S.C. 31 and S.C. 22.
County leaders had planned to use that money for I-73, but they also hoped to spend a portion of those dollars on improving public safety services. That upset some municipal leaders, who objected to fees being collected inside their borders paying for county services. The City of Myrtle Beach sued the county in March, accusing the county of illegally collecting the fee inside the city limits. North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach leaders also joined the push to end the collection of the hospitality fee within their borders.
So far, court rulings have gone in the cities’ favor. The county is barred from collecting the fee inside city limits while the lawsuit is pending.
But after the Oct. 31 mediation, county officials said they had a tentative agreement that each council would consider.
If that settlement is approved, the 1.5% hospitality fee is projected to bring in $43.7 million per year annually, according to records obtained by myhorrynews.com. The proposal calls for pledging more than $14.5 million of that money to I-73 and providing the city of Myrtle Beach with $12.8 million (the city collects the most fee revenue of any local government). Horry County would get $8.5 million. North Myrtle Beach ($5.3 million), Surfside Beach ($1.1 million), Conway ($1.1 million), Aynor ($133,272), Loris ($160,288), and Atlantic Beach ($46,463) would each receive a share as well.
Although the vote has been scheduled, it’s unclear if the measure will be approved by all the parties. Officials said they don’t know what would happen if the larger governments (i.e. Horry County, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach) vote in favor of the deal but smaller municipalities such as Loris and Conway oppose it.
Gardner said he had been told that all parties had to agree to the settlement for the deal to be approved.
County officials have also raised concerns about the deal. Councilman Harold Worley has said he’s worried about the amount of settlement money that would go to the cities’ attorneys.
County officials have also expressed reservations about what the city of Myrtle Beach will do with the 1% hospitality tax that it created this year to replace the county’s hospitality fee. County leaders said they don’t want the city to continue charging its 1% tax if the county’s 1.5% hospitality fee is collected in Myrtle Beach again.
A settlement would also revive talks with state officials about building I-73. Last month, county council unanimously voted to cancel a contract with the S.C. Department of Transportation (DOT) for work on the proposed interstate because of questions about how much money would be available for the project.
County leaders had planned to use hospitality fee revenues money to pay for the I-73 contract.
If the two sides can't resolve their differences, the S.C. Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case.
