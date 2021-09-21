It’s a conversation that Tina Hunter is having multiple times per day: someone calls the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach asking to walk in with a pet and walk out without it.
It’s called an owner surrender and it’s something the HSNMB and other shelters have been dealing with a lot since the beginning of the COVID-19 era.
“Shelters were designed to be a refuge for stray animals,” said Hunter, HSNMB’s executive director. “Shelters were never meant to be a place for ‘Oh, somebody that’s moving and they can’t keep their pet and then they surrender them to the shelter.’ That responsibility of placing those animals should stay on the pet parent. But somewhere over the last 24 years, that mentality has switched.”
This year, facing an influx of animals and a lack of resources to house them properly, the local humane societies are preparing to raise money for new facilities.
“There’s cracks that run through the middle of the building and all along the wall,” Hunter said. “You can see the sun shining through the cinderblock. It’s 50 years old and it’s here at the beach. It’s served its purpose. What we have right now does not meet standards in animal welfare today.”
According to HSNMB data, the shelter took in 1,510 animals in 2019, including 155 animals given up for someone else to adopt. In 2020, total intake went down to 1,245, but owner surrenders spiked to 275.
“I’ve even talked to people that when I say ‘Don’t you think you could find Fluffy a better home than I can, because you’ve had Fluffy for six years in a home environment, you know Fluffy’s personality; I’m gonna put Fluffy in an unnatural setting with other animals and it’s chaotic. I’m not gonna get Fluffy’s true personality, don’t you think you’ll be better suited?’ ‘Oh no, I don’t want the responsibility of doing that,’” Hunter said. “I get it all the time.”
So far this year, North Myrtle’s shelter has taken in 826 animals, including 183 owner surrenders. Last week, the facility had 107 cats and 41 dogs, with another 42 animals in foster care.
Hunter said she’s had more requests than ever this year from people who want to surrender their animals, but because of the high demand, her shelter as well as the Grand Strand Humane Society have been asking people to call in advance so the shelters can make sure they have enough room for the dogs and cats that are being abandoned by their families.
But it’s not just a local problem, and Hunter said the spike at North Myrtle Beach may be due in part to the fact that the county’s other two shelters are also doing limited intake. “I do know that nationally, in all of our chats with national organizations, other shelters across the country are seeing a spike with intake,” Hunter added.
“If you look at animal welfare across the country, they will all say that they have never seen a year this bad,” said Grand Strand Humane Society Executive Director Jess Wnuk. “The number of animals pouring through the doors of open admission facilities, rescue facilities, sanctuaries is just astronomical."
In Myrtle Beach, the Grand Strand Humane Society has temporarily moved its operations to Tanger Outlets on U.S. 501 while the city of Myrtle Beach does some repair work and pest control at the building.
Before making the move two weeks ago, GSHS had around 90 dogs and more than 200 cats, but they were limited to having only a few dozen dogs and around 70 cats at their Tanger Outlet location, Wnuk said.
To lessen the load, the shelter is asking people to call ahead and make arrangements to drop off animals they no longer want or can care for, Wnuk said. The shelter is also working with foster parents and other shelters around the country that still have room.
And like North Myrtle, Grand Strand Humane Society has experienced an increase in owner surrenders and also stray animals.
“We’ve had so many calls from people that are not working, their dog got sick and they can’t afford to take it to the vet so they want to surrender it to us because they don’t want to watch their dog suffer,” Wnuk said. “That’s something we’ve gotten a lot in the last year and a half. Yes, we’ve gotten people who are going back to work and now their schedule no longer allows for the animals they’ve acquired during the pandemic. Just in general, it seems like as people are hurting in terms of not working and not having that financial income, we are seeing that affect our numbers.”
Grand Strand’s lease at Tanger runs through Oct. 31, said Wnuk, who hopes the repair work on the city’s Mr. Joe White location will be done by mid-October to give them time to move back in.
But the repair work at their original facility is a short-term solution. Both the city of Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand Humane Society recognize the need for a new shelter. While Myrtle Beach has grown in the last two decades, the shelter's brick-and-mortar facility hasn’t.
“A new, permanent home really is the answer,” said Myrtle Beach spokesman Mark Kruea in an email. “The Humane Society has been talking about that for a couple of years and may have some funds set aside. City council has discussed the possibility of providing some funding for a new shelter, although that’s not in the plans yet for a very simple reason: no new shelter location has been designated, and no new shelter has been designed. The costs and amenities of a new building may be a factor.”
New shelters?
While shelters built in past decades were meant to hold animals for only a couple weeks before they were either adopted or euthanized, the animal sheltering industry now aims to keep animals as long as possible, and euthanasia is a last resort for animals who have irreparable behavior issues or medical conditions that make it impossible for them to live the rest of their lives without suffering.
That means animals are often held for a year or longer in environments that were never meant to serve as long-term homes for dogs and cats.
“Our facility limits the programs we can offer the public,” Hunter said. “Animal sheltering as an industry has changed drastically just in the 24 years since I’ve been in the industry. When I first started, the goal was to hold an animal for seven days; if the animal wasn’t adopted within a week or two, it was euthanized. That’s not the way we operate in animal welfare today. As a no-kill shelter, if we’re full, we’re full. We can’t help.”
Tina Hunter, executive director of the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, said animal care has changed over the decades the shelter has bee…
Now, shelters employ trainers who work with animals to improve their behavior. At the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, cats like Little Man know how to turn around and give high-fives for treats, which helps reduce their stress levels and makes them more adoptable. The North Myrtle shelter recently hired a dog trainer, and its volunteers who walk the dogs already teach them basic manners as part of their everyday routine.
The Grand Strand Humane Society employs an “enrichment coordinator” to improve dogs’ behavior and brings in volunteers to work with cats, Wnuk said.
The goal is to make life easier on the animals while they’re in the shelter and to bring out the pets’ personalities, which makes them more attractive for potential pet parents. But the old local shelters weren’t designed for the new ways.
Both Grand Strand and North Myrtle Beach humane societies have dog shelters that put the animals nose-to-nose, separated only by chain link barriers. That means the dogs may be living in environments where they may be in a constant state of stress.
“If you have [a] reactive dog next to another dog, not only are they going to potentially be fighting with one another, but they’re in a constant state of stress because they’re forced to be looking at each other all day long,” Wnuk said. “In our new facility, we’re looking to have barriers between all of our dogs, we’re looking to have community cat rooms so that our cats can be housed together and be social. We’re looking for all those types of things to improve their quality of life; better air ventilating systems, better spaces for quarantining so all of the animals can quarantine properly when they come into our facility.”
Tina Hunter, executive director of the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, said animal care has changed over the decades the shelter has bee…
Grand Strand Humane Society’s annual operating costs are around $1.6 million, Wnuk said. Kruea said the city of Myrtle Beach gives GSHS around $250,000 annually, with another $45,000 from utility customers.
“That’s nearly $300,000 in direct annual funding, not counting the two animal control officers who serve our residents,” Kruea said in an email. “Estimates I’ve heard for a new building have been quite high, and the design and scope may need to be scaled back to something a more reasonable. A few million, instead of multi-millions, perhaps? But a new, permanent structure really is the solution, and we are encouraging the Humane Society to move quickly in that direction, with a capital campaign and choice of building site and design.”
Wnuk said GSHS has been working with an architect for a building design, adding that a new facility will cost around $6 million. “At this point we are actively searching for land to put that facility on and start the fundraising part for the building,” she said.
So far, the city has not committed to specific dollar amount that it’s willing to spend on a new shelter.
“To date, city council has looked favorably upon assisting with construction costs, but without anything definitive on the drawing board, I can’t answer that question definitively, other than to say that I expect council will be supportive,” Kruea said.
The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach’s original shelter was built in the 1970s, and it’s been added to over the years. But Hunter said it’s now in a state beyond repair.
Plans for a new shelter were drawn up several years ago, and at the time, the cost for a new place was $5.6 million, Hunter said. The HSNMB has saved up about $700,000 for a new building, but the total costs have likely increased since the original estimate.
“We know that growth has obviously occurred in our community, so we’re gonna have to expand upon those plans because our community has changed in five years,” Hunter said. “And we know that the real estate market and construction costs and all that has gone up drastically so we know that that estimate is definitely going to be inflated. The building, when we originally designed it, factored in growth for that time, but our county has exploded since then so we have to revisit that.”
Hunter said she’d like the new shelter to have more storage space, more room for people to spend time with animals they may adopt, more office space and more rooms where they can hold meetings and educational events for the public.
And of course, a better design for the animals.
“The building will be designed specifically for the animals’ comfort,” Hunter said. “Right now, our kennels have the nose-to-nose contact so the dogs argue and fuss, which can also be an issue as far as disease control. The new building will factor that into it so that there are solid barriers for the animals. The new standard for cats is that each cat must have 11 square feet of space in order to be able to exhibit normal body behaviors. They can stretch, they can turn around, they can lie down comfortably. Our cages don’t accommodate that right now.”
The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach gets $130,000 per year from the city of North Myrtle Beach and Hunter said the society’s expenses were $570,000 last year. The North Myrtle humane society has been squirreling away money for years to fund a new shelter, but Hunter said she’d love some help from the city of North Myrtle Beach.
“We’ve had a wonderful partnership over the years; they work really closely with us, we work really closely with them, especially with the police department and the officers,” Hunter said. “We’re a really good team so I can’t imagine that the city would not help us with this project. I’m thinking hopefully within the next two years to break ground.”
