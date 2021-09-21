It’s a conversation that Tina Hunter is having multiple times per day: someone calls the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach asking to walk in with a pet and walk out without it.

It’s called an owner surrender and it’s something the HSNMB and other shelters have been dealing with a lot since the beginning of the COVID-19 era.

“Shelters were designed to be a refuge for stray animals,” said Hunter, HSNMB’s executive director. “Shelters were never meant to be a place for ‘Oh, somebody that’s moving and they can’t keep their pet and then they surrender them to the shelter.’ That responsibility of placing those animals should stay on the pet parent. But somewhere over the last 24 years, that mentality has switched.”

This year, facing an influx of animals and a lack of resources to house them properly, the local humane societies are preparing to raise money for new facilities.

“There’s cracks that run through the middle of the building and all along the wall,” Hunter said. “You can see the sun shining through the cinderblock. It’s 50 years old and it’s here at the beach. It’s served its purpose. What we have right now does not meet standards in animal welfare today.”

According to HSNMB data, the shelter took in 1,510 animals in 2019, including 155 animals given up for someone else to adopt. In 2020, total intake went down to 1,245, but owner surrenders spiked to 275.

“I’ve even talked to people that when I say ‘Don’t you think you could find Fluffy a better home than I can, because you’ve had Fluffy for six years in a home environment, you know Fluffy’s personality; I’m gonna put Fluffy in an unnatural setting with other animals and it’s chaotic. I’m not gonna get Fluffy’s true personality, don’t you think you’ll be better suited?’ ‘Oh no, I don’t want the responsibility of doing that,’” Hunter said. “I get it all the time.”

So far this year, North Myrtle’s shelter has taken in 826 animals, including 183 owner surrenders. Last week, the facility had 107 cats and 41 dogs, with another 42 animals in foster care.