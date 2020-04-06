Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday issued a “home or work” order, which creates mandatory social distancing policies in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The order, which takes effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday, mandates that residents stay home unless they are working, visiting family, exercising or obtaining necessary goods and services. The new policy also requires retail stores to limit traffic to five customers per 1,000 square feet or 20% of their capacity, whichever is less.
“It is now time to make these recommended actions required,” he said. “Why is it time? … Too many people are on the roads. Too many people are on the waters. Too many people are in the stores. Too many people are not complying with our requests regarding social distance. We’ve asked, we’ve urged, we’ve suggested … the last week has shown that it’s not enough.”
McMaster said he knows the policy — which follows his orders to close bars, dine-in restaurants and non-essential businesses — will continue to cause economic hardship, but he stressed residents' financial struggles will be worse without this public health strategy.
“This is a stay-at-home order,” he said.
