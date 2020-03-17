Gov. Henry McMaster urged private businesses Tuesday to allow their employees to work from home, if possible, while health officials try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“If it’s not absolutely necessary for them to be there, let them work remotely as much as you can,” he said. “That will help us control this virus.”
During a Tuesday afternoon news conference, McMaster ordered that all bars and restaurants stop offering dine-in service. He also announced a series of mandates:
• He required state agencies to waive any regulations that would prevent them from quickly addressing the coronavirus crisis
• He required the state Department of Revenue to extend the deadline for filing and paying state taxes until June 1
• He prohibited organized events of 50 or more people from being held at publicly owned facilities.
• He required the National Guard to begin coordinating with South Carolina hospitals to plan for mobile facilities (“We’re not doing this, but we’re making plans,” McMaster said. “Our goal is to stay ahead, to think ahead and to stop this virus.”)
• He instructed DHEC to waive regulations so hospitals can use medical and nursing students to help in their operations
Apart from those orders, the governor asked medical centers to stop elective surgeries and he encouraged insurance companies to pay 100 % of the costs of medical visits for coronavirus patients.
McMaster also requested that grocery stores limit the customer purchases of paper products, disinfectants and bottled water so there are sufficient supplies to go around.
“Be courteous,” he said. “Be smart. We don’t need to hoard all of these supplies. Let your neighbors have access to them as well.”
The orders and requests are the latest effort from state officials to limit the spread of the coronavirus. So far, 47 people have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. One patient, an elderly Lexington man, died. Four of those who tested positive for the disease are from Horry County.
But with these preventative measures in place, what should the public expect?
“That is difficult to predict,” said Dr. Linda Bell, DHEC’s epidemiologist, speaking at the governor's news conference. “It depends largely on how successful we are in implementing these community mitigation measures.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expects that many people in the United States will be exposed to the virus either this year or next, although health officials say most people will likely not develop serious illness.
The disease mainly targets the respiratory system, and while young people are likely to be fine if they get it, older people with weaker immune systems are more susceptible.
The CDC has encouraged people to practice "social distancing," to restrict their travel and to avoid large gatherings in order to slow down the spread of the virus, which has an average incubation period of five days, but is some cases can last for several weeks. That means younger healthy people without severe symptoms can still transfer the virus to more susceptible populations who may require a hospital stay to survive.
