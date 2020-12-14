Collecting unwrapped gifts and raising money to bring Christmas presents to veterans in veterans’ homes, the Gift-A-Vet Foundation needs help from the community.
In its third year, the gifts will go to veterans in Veterans Victory House in Walterboro, the E. Roy Stone Pavilion in Columbia and/or the Richard Michael Campbell Veterans Nursing Home in Anderson.
The first year, 19 collection boxes brought in $250 in checks and gift cards.
The second year, those numbers doubled.
For more than 30 years, retired Navy Commander Thomas Czulewicz and his wife Dianne hosted Christmas parties as fundraisers for children’s organizations, and a couple years ago, they began to focus on veterans.
They’re particularly concerned about veterans who don’t have families nearby.
The Gift-a-Vet Foundation has donation collection boxes in locations including J. Peters and the Famous Toastery in Carolina Forest, Myrtle Beach Chrysler/Cadillac, Extra Space Storage, Myrtle Beach Moose Lodge on Burcale Road, Fat Harolds, Captain Archies, Jakes Dive Bar, The Liquor Cabinet, The Breakfast House Diner, Little River American Legion Post, Sunny Side Up in Little River, three Realty-One locations, two Starbucks locations, Beaver Bar, Dead Dog Saloon and American Steak in Murrells Inlet, Applewood Pancake House and The Hanser House.
With its motto “Striving to enhance the quality of life of veterans residing in S.C. veterans’ homes,” Czulewicz, who served 34 years in the U.S. Navy Submarine Services, provided a list of gift ideas to give to the veterans.
That list includes bird houses and seed, seasonal table arrangements, card stock and construction paper, fishing tackle, magazine subscriptions to large print to magazines such as National Geographic, Ladies Home Journal, Birds and Bloom or Sports Illustrated, games with large pieces, electric razors, talking clocks or watches, computer tablets, T-shorts, sports items such as hats or T-shirts, extra soft facial tissue, or art supplies.
Checks, made out to Gift-A-Vet Foundation, can be mailed to GIFT-A-Vet Foundation, 5181 Casentino Court, MB SC 29579.
Czulewicz said some of the cash donations are used to take the veterans to movies or on various tours.
Bingo prizes, for one of the veterans’ favorite games, are also needed.
Those include anything patriotic, trinkets, candy bars, hard candy, picture frames or photo albums, wall clocks, underwear or cup holders for wheelchairs.
The unwrapped gifts will be collected the third weekend in December and will be delivered Dec. 20-22.
Reach Czulewicz at giftavet@yahoo.com or 843-236-8925.
