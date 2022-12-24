Don Weaver doesn’t want folks to drive by his Christmas lights.
No, to get the full experience of Weaver’s 215,000 flickering wonders, they need to park their cars at Garden City Baptist Church, then get out and walk around the glowing house.
“If you just sit in the car, you can’t hear the music," he said. "You can’t see everything. So that’s the reason we invite everybody over.”
And people take Weaver up on the offer. It’s not unusual for several hundred spectators to stop by on a single night and wander through the lights at 534 Pine Ave.
“We’ve had good crowds and a lot of kids,” he said. “Been a lot of fun.”
The 73-year-old Weaver has long been a lights fanatic. Professionally, he’s worked on lighting for movies and commercials. But after his wife saw a Christmas commercial that he helped make for a beer company, Weaver said she encouraged him to go to a special school in Tennessee so he could learn about programming and how to sync the lights with music.
In 2007, the Weavers started decking out their home in Lakeland, Florida.
Although Don Weaver had been trained to set up a system that allowed cars passing by to hear his light show's music through their radios, his wife didn’t want to do that. It was Merita Weaver’s idea to invite people — and specifically the kids in the neighborhood — onto the property to walk around.
“They don’t drive,” she told him. “You’re going to have to put speakers out.”
The Weavers’ light show in Florida became so popular that he would average over 1,000 people per night. The family even started a tradition on the Saturday night before Christmas: Santa and Mrs. Claus would come by and they’d offer hot chocolate. Sometimes the event drew thousands. It was particularly special to Merita Weaver.
“She was big into it,” Don Weaver said.
When Merita Weaver became sick with cancer, daughter-in-law Susan stepped in to help. And after Merita Weaver died four years ago, the family kept putting up the display, a tribute to the matriarch whose idea started it all.
“That’s a really big part,” Susan Weaver said.
The Weavers moved to Garden City about a year and a half ago.
For years, the family had vacationed on the Grand Strand. Don Weaver liked to play in the World Am golf tournament with his son and their friends. After Merita Weaver died, his daughter-in-law suggested they all move to Garden City together. So they packed up and headed to the South Strand.
The home light show came with them.
This season, the display includes snowmen, reindeer and nutcrackers. The playlist spans 33 songs, including the Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s “Wizards in Winter,” Willy Nelson’s version of "Frosty the Snowman" and Don Weaver’s personal preference, “The House on Christmas Street,” which was his late wife’s favorite song.
Steve Kapushinsky first noticed the glowing house while driving around with his family last year. On Wednesday, they got out and walked with Weaver.
“This is real nice,” said Kapushinsky, who lives in the Surfside Beach area. “Lot of effort… Lot of variety. … Takes a lot of work.”
Although the Garden City house has become a popular attraction, the Weavers haven’t seen the crowds they did in Florida.
Don Weaver is confident that will change.
“The word just hasn’t got around here as much,” he said. “There are more people this year [who] came out.”
He’s already preparing for growth. He’s building a larger garage to store his lighting, and he’s expanding his collection.
Garden City's Griswold has added 50,000 more lights for next December.
While the annual show is an undertaking — the family started working on the lights in October — it’s also a tradition. Some nights the Weavers sit outside beside a fire pit while Don plays tour guide.
“It’s to gather around,” Susan Weaver said. “It’s to have a good time and be with the community.”
