Horry County will finally have a shelter for domestic violence victims.
The Family Justice Center, which serves victims of abuse in Horry and Georgetown counties, recently received a check from the state for $1.5 million to construct a new shelter in Horry. The property is expected to be cleared at the start of 2022, with construction taking about a year to complete.
“This is a real exciting time for the Family Justice Center,” said Kim Parsons, the center’s executive director.
There is no shelter for victims of domestic violence in Horry County. The problem dates back to 2012 when the Citizens Against Spousal Abuse (CASA) shelter closed, leaving the area without emergency or transitional facility.
The Myrtle Beach organization New Directions later stepped in to address those needs, but New Directions closed its safehouse in 2015. At the time, New Directions leaders said they would take in homeless women and children, but they did not believe a domestic violence shelter was needed in Horry County.
However, the Family Justice Center has long maintained that there is a great need for such a facility, and the center began serving Horry County individuals in 2015.
The center now has a Georgetown County shelter with nine beds as well as a satellite office in Myrtle Beach. The new Horry County facility will double the organization’s capacity to 18-20 beds.
“We’ve just had a void here,” said state Rep. Heather Ammons Crawford, R-Socastee. “It will just give Horry County a facility where people can go and they don’t have to drive an hour to get to Georgetown.”
Ammons Crawford said she worked with state lawmakers for several years on funding for this facility. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed that effort, but they finally secured those dollars this year.
A new shelter in Horry County will mean the center can meet the needs of more clients who are fleeing dangerous situations.
“It’s going to make that process a whole lot simpler and smoother for those who are in need,” Parsons said.
About 70% of the center’s clients are from Horry County. On average, the Family Justice Center serves about 1,100 people each year.
In addition to the $1.5 million from the state, the center will also need a steady stream of income to keep the new facility up and running. The center will be working with Grand Strand cities and the county to secure consistent funding.
"We've still got a lot of work to do," Ammons Crawford said. "We're going to need to support them and help them out."
Ammons Crawford said some fundraisers had been planned for the center's Horry County project, but those were also delayed because of the pandemic.
"Hopefully some of those things are going to be able to happen again soon so that they can continue raising money," she said. "Because it's going to be a constant fundraising effort for them, as it is for any nonprofit."
Still, the state funding provided a major boost.
"It's definitely a good shot in the arm for them so that they can get the center built," Ammons Crawford said.
To reach the Family Justice Center, call its Georgetown office at 843-546-3926 or its Myrtle Beach office at 843-445-2583.
