In the middle of a workout, the rock band Chevelle will cycle through Tim Munday’s playlist.
He immediately thinks of Jacob Hancher, and the time the two Myrtle Beach police officers saw that band perform at the House of Blues.
Or maybe he hears a song from a Disney movie. Could be any one. Hancher was such a Disney fanboy. But Munday remembers his police academy classmate going to see “Frozen 2” with him and his kid. Any song from that movie is jarring.
“There are certain things that will just pop up and remind me of Jacob,” he said. “You have hard days, and you know you have good days. … Putting the badge on was very heavy today.”
Munday joined the dozens of Grand Strand police officers and firefighters who attended services to honor Hancher Sunday, one year from the day the 23-year-old officer was killed while responding to a domestic violence call.
On Oct. 3, 2020, a heavily-armed gunman ambushed Hancher. He had been a police officer for just eight months.
“A year ago today, we were rocked to our core,” said Jade Roy, a former MBPD officer who also volunteered with Hancher at Horry County Fire Rescue Station 45 in Carolina Forest. “For all of us, time stood still. We’re here to remember that moment, and to honor Jacob’s sacrifice that he made for our community.”
Sunday’s services acknowledged Hancher’s death, but that wasn’t their focus. Fellow officers, firefighters and family members wanted to reflect on how he lived.
They gushed about a generous teddy bear of a man with a heart for stray animals, but they also pointed out that he was determined and strong, part of a waterfront shift nicknamed “The Warriors.”
MBPD Pfc. Haley Battles, another officer who came up through the academy with Hancher, recalled the infectious joy the big man brought to his class. She said his grin always widened when she’d offer him a handful of Jolly Rancher candies.
“Everything made Jacob smile,” she said. “Disney songs, Taylor Swift, this job. … He found value in the little things, and he applied that when he was policing.”
Roy's elementary age daughter referred to Hancher as “Uncle Jacob.” When she wanted a pink bedroom, Hancher helped paint it. He was so tall he didn’t need a step ladder to do the trim work.
And when Roy was planning a family vacation to Walt Disney World, his vehicle was having mechanical problems. Hancher matter-of-factly told him “Just take my truck.”
“Jacob loved,” Roy said, standing beneath a giant American flag that flew from the ladder of an HCFR fire truck. On Sunday morning, county government renamed of a section of River Oaks Drive the Officer Jacob Hancher Memorial Highway. “Jacob loved his God, his faith, his church, his family. Jacob loved his friends, his brothers and sisters in law enforcement, his firefighters. If we take away anything from Jacob and you’re going across River Oaks here, there’s no doubt that you’re going to think about Jacob and the fact that he loved so much.”
After the county’s ceremony, the group made its way to the police department for a service beside the Fallen Officer Memorial Fountain, where the water is blue and the fountain is black with a thin blue line in the center.
In between the bagpipe music and white gloves dabbing tears, the police department and Hancher’s family eulogized him. They showed a video of Hancher smiling and laughing with his friends and coworkers. The video's final image was of Hancher sitting in a fire truck, holding up his thumb, index finger and pinky — the hand sign for “I love you.”
Hancher’s father, Jeff, talked about the last time he spoke with his son, for a few minutes early on the morning of Oct. 2, 2020. Jacob Hancher often called his family after something exciting happened on the night shift. That day, Jeff Hancher would have talked longer but he was busy with work.
“If I could have that time and that conversation back, I’d still be on the phone with him right now,” Jeff Hancher said.
Jacob Hancher grew up in Maryland. He first served as a volunteer firefighter there before moving to the Myrtle Beach area. Prior to becoming a sworn officer, Hancher spent four years as a community service officer, a city employee who helps with police functions such as directing traffic and managing school crossings. He had been a volunteer firefighter with Horry County for four years.
“He wanted to be out there with you all,” his mother, Suzie Williams, told the police and firefighters memorializing her son. “He wanted to run the calls. … He would spend his days working, directing traffic, and then go and run calls through the night. It was relentless. That was Jacob. He always put everyone else before him. And that’s what made him such a hero. That’s why we know that night, when Jacob was faced with those decisions, that Jacob would have made no other choice.”
The morning after his death, friends found two Bible verses written on an index card in Jacob Hancher's truck. One of them, Jeremiah 20:11, says “But the Lord is with me like a mighty warrior.” The verse is now inscribed on Hancher’s memorial stone beside the city’s Fallen Officer fountain.
“That has gotten us through the last year,” Williams said. “The one that I would like for his police and fire family to focus on now is ‘Oh Lord, grant us success.’ That was a Psalm that was found in his car as well, written right below ‘The Lord is with me like a might warrior.’ … That first one gave us strength that first year. That second one is to give us strength from here on out.”
Over the last year, grief has ebbed and flowed for Hancher’s coworkers.
“We all process it in different ways,” Munday said. “Some of us outwardly grieve. Some of us deal with it on our own. I’m thankful for the department we’re in. I think we’re a very strong unit, and we’ve all been each other’s support."
The last time he spoke with Hancher, Munday stood in the police department parking lot.
Hancher hugged him and said, “I haven’t seen you in a while.”
They talked briefly, then separated. Hancher got the final word.
“Before he left, he goes, ‘Hey Tim, I love you, dude,’” Munday said. “That was Jacob. … That was the perfect last memory.”
One year later, remembering Jacob Hancher
