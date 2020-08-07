Polly Farris knew right away that the lamp was special. What she didn’t know was that it had a poltergeist living in it. A friendly poltergeist for sure, but a poltergeist nevertheless.
It was 1974 at an auction run by a Catholic charity that helped children with severe medical challenges where she bought it for $50.
As she and her husband left the auction, a man who’d bid against her followed them out and offered to buy the lamp for $100. Then $150. Then $200.
With her husband John encouraging her to sell it, with the promise of any other lamp she wanted, Polly Farris declined the offers and took the lamp home.
It’s been in four of the Farris’ homes since then, is now in Ocean Isle Beach, and “she,” as they call their friendly poltergeist, has made herself known in all of them.
The sounds of breaking glass…footsteps…a childlike giggle…even a soft caress on Farris’ cheek…never cause for alarm, Farris says, but strange…very strange.
Years ago, she sent a grainy Polaroid of a shadowy figure hovering near the lamp and the story behind it to Duke Parapsychology Laboratory. She says the folks there said there was a poltergeist living in the lamp and that it was probably a female.
“Sometimes there’s a shadow, and sometimes there isn’t,” Farris says.
The auction where Farris bought the lamp was by invitation only, and to attend, people had to donate an item to be auctioned.
Shortly after the poltergeist started making herself known, Farris got in touch with the folks in charge of those donations, hoping to find out where the lamp came from.
But, “There was absolutely no record of who donated the lamp,” she says, still amazed by that, 46 years later.
The first time anything peculiar happened, the couple woke up in the middle of the night to the sound of breaking glass.
“It sounded like every piece of crystal in my china cabinet broke,” she says. But, when they investigated, not one thing was out of place.
A first-time babysitter for the Farris’ infant daughter Julie said she’d never come back because “there’s something weird about this house.”
The dial on the stereo moved by itself, changing the music.
Sometimes the mobile over the baby’s crib, which went on by hand, started by itself.
At Christmastime, the gnomes on the mantle are all moved to one side.
One year, the gifts that had been under the tree were moved into three separate piles for John, Polly and Julie.
Other times, the couple heard a very faint “Hello.”
Farris brought the brass lamp to La Faye’s at 79th in Myrtle Beach recently to get it fitted for a new shade.
The owner, Marce Singleton, asked a friend who deals with antiques to tell her what he could about the lamp.
“He thinks it’s Victorian, maybe from the 1890s,” Singleton relayed.
The antiques dealer also thinks it was converted from a candlestick into a lamp, and that it “more than likely had been in a Catholic church.”
That made sense to Farris since the auction where she got it was run by a Catholic charity.
“We’re never frightened,” Farris, a retired anesthetist, says about the poltergeist’s antics, “Only mesmerized.”
When strange things started happening, she thought she was imagining them.
“I’m not a nut,” she says, laughing, “I’m a good Lutheran.
“I never question the good Lord, and I feel in my heart like it’s protecting us. My daughter wasn’t supposed to live and she’s 45.”
“There are some things we’ll just never know this side of Heaven,” Singleton says, adding, “This is the most interesting lamp I’ve ever encountered.”
