Eighty-one families will have more Christmas than they expected, thanks to the W.A.L.B.E.R Foundation.
The Foundation is partnering with Salt Life Church which will provide Christmas for 25 of those 81 families.
Needed are volunteers willing to deliver gifts to homes and money to buy more of those gifts.
The first year the Foundation held this event, three years ago, 28 families were helped. The second year, there were 60.
“We want to make sure that every child has not only shoes and clothes and hygiene products, but some of their ‘wants’ as well,” said Jason Walter, the founder of the W.A.L.B.E.R. Foundation.
While people are certainly welcome to select toys they think children would enjoy, there is a list of what some of the children’s “wants” are.
For example, two children in one family are a 10-year-old girl who needs shoes size 6 1/2 – 7 and pajamas size 12-14, and a 14-year-old girl who needs the same size shoes and pajamas size 14. The younger girl would like a bracelet and the older girl would like makeup.
Another family with four children is asking for grocery store gift cards, board games and small jigsaw puzzles.
A 9-year-old boy needs size 4 shoes and size 14/16 clothes.
A 7-year-old boy needs a coat size 10/12.
The needs are great.
The W.A.L.B.E.R. Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) run entirely by volunteers that has partnered with 12 local charities that provide the information about families in need.
Those organizations are A Father’s Place, TWLUM Teen mentoring, SOS Health Care, Tara Hall Home for Boys, Sea Haven, Teach My People, Camp Smiles, Adaya’s Gift of Hope, MBHS NJROTC, Joy Prom, Empower Angels and Grand Strand Down Syndrome Society.
There are two ways to help. Call Salt Life Church at 843-267-5307 or call the W.A.L.B.E.R Foundation at 843-999-0361. You can also visit www.walberfoundation.org for more information.
Walter said 79 of the 81 families have children younger than 18, and the age range of all the children is newborn to 24.
The age has been raised to the mid-20s to accommodate two families with children that age.
On Dec. 19, volunteers will gather at Salt Life Church, pray over, wrap and deliver the donated gifts.
Walter said his Foundation reaches out to families in outlying areas who are often overlooked.
“Some communities just don’t have as many resources as a larger municipality and we focus on areas like Aynor, Longs and Hemingway.”
Pastor Bruce Laverdure from Salt Life Church, which has been in Myrtle Beach about a year, said: “We wanted to find someone who wants to bless the community and link up with them.”
Because the Foundation already had this program in place, Laverdure said he didn’t see the need to start something new.
“When I found out what Jason was doing, we didn’t want to reinvent the wheel. Jason’s heart was our heart.”
