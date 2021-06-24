Next week, the county planning commission is expected to make a recommendation about expanding the distribution district on the site to 125 acres, eliminating most of the amusement uses at what once was a $400 million theme park.
"We all have finally recognized that Fantasy Harbour was aptly named because it was a fantasy that it would be those uses," said attorney Shep Guyton, the attorney representing the landowner, speaking to the planning commission at a workshop Thursday. "The demand seems to be much more consistent for the type of uses that we're looking at now."
If the land use changes are approved, 27 types of businesses would be allowed on the property. Those range from vehicle and equipment maintenance to RV and boat storage to wholesale and distribution.
If the distribution district expansion is approved, Guyton said the landowner would present the county with individual projects for site plan approval. He added that two businesses could be coming back with site plans in 60-90 days.
County records indicate the distribution district would consume 91% of the property in that area, which is known as Fantasy Harbour. The remaining 9% would include about 12 acres.
“They’re looking for a distribution/warehouse area because it’s centrally located,” said David Jordan, the county’s director of planning and zoning. "They don't have a final end user for that. They do have a national company that's going to come in to do repair work in there."
None of the businesses eyeing the site have been publicly identified.
Nearby Beach Church and Medieval Times would not be impacted by the proposed change, Jordan said.
The land sits beside George Bishop Parkway near the former Waccamaw Pottery shopping center. Planes routinely fly over the property as they prepare to land at Myrtle Beach International Airport.
Airport officials have raised concerns about some potential uses of the expanded distribution district, according to county records. Those uses include a brewery, distillery and winery; light and medium manufacturing; retail; hotels and motels; and offices.
"Any proposed uses that could lead to a high concentration of people in the take-off/landing approach area is highly discouraged by the FAA," county records state.
Airport officials plan to discuss their concerns with the planning commission at the commission's July 1 meeting.
The continued move away from the theme park is not unexpected.
Hard Rock Park opened in 2008 with rock ’n’ roll-themed rides such as the Led Zeppelin roller coaster. But the attraction struggled to draw visitors and by September of that year the park had filed for bankruptcy.
Another company, FPI MB Entertainment LLC, bought the park out of bankruptcy for $25 million and rebranded it as Freestyle Music Park.
Freestyle stayed open for just one season before it also closed. The park has remained shuttered and the rides were dismantled and sold.
In 2016, former Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes courted Chinese investors with the hope of building a cultural center on the property, but those plans never materialized. Rhodes, who was part of FTPP Bishop Parkway LLC, the group that owns the site of more than 130 acres, died in January.
Horry County Government records indicate a $20 million mortgage on the property was satisfied on Dec. 27, 2018. The borrower had been FPI US LLC, the same company that bought the property out of bankruptcy in 2011. The lender was Ysanne Trading Limited, a company based in the country of Cyprus.
The property was then purchased on Dec. 28, 2018, by FTPP Bishop Parkway LLC for $3,545,000, records show.
In 2019, a distribution district was established on the property. If approved, the new changes would expand that district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.