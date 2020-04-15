Jennie Lynn Ervin sent her son a picture of pancakes cut like a pizza.
Kyle Stackhouse is a cross-trained E5 in the U.S. Navy Reserves who volunteered to serve in Afghanistan, replacing a U.S. Army soldier who was discharged.
Anytime Ervin, her husband Scott and their son went to IHOP for breakfast, Stackhouse always cut his pancakes like a pizza.
“Yesterday I made pancakes, and in his honor, I cut them like a pizza and sent him a picture,” his mother said.
Sending pictures from home, whether it’s pizza or the puppy, makes the distance seem a bit less.
“We only have one child to worry about,” Ervin said. “So that’s a very huge worry. As the mother of an only child, there have been many, many, many sleepless nights.”
The couple was worried about their son’s safety before COVID-19 covered the globe, and now, their concern has grown.
Because of security, Stackhouse hasn’t told his parents exactly what he does in Afghanistan, and they don’t know if he’s out in the field or sitting at a desk.
They do communicate with their son daily through WhatsApp and know there are cases of the virus where he is.
“He doesn’t say too much about it, he talks around it,” Ervin said, adding that she is aware that other military personnel where Stackhouse is stationed are infected with the virus.
Today, of the nearly 329 million Americans, 1.3 million of them are in active duty military, and another 800,000 serve in the reserves, according to the Department of Defense.
“I’m sure he’s concerned about the virus,” Ervin said, adding, “Did he blatantly come out and say that? No. There are lots of things he can’t just blurt out.”
Ervin said that because Stackhouse is considered essential personnel, he is doing “whatever it takes” to be protected from the virus.
While she had “many reservations” when her son told her he was enlisting, she wasn’t surprised.
Every Friday when Stackhouse was a kid, his great uncle, a career cook in the Navy, babysat him.
On Sunday afternoons, the duo went to the airport, and watching the planes, his uncle repeatedly told him, “Hey, you could be in the Air Force someday.”
And one day when he was about 26, while he was walking his dog, a woman approached him and said, “Sonny, did you ever think about joining the military?”
Ervin said she wonders if the stranger said that because of the way Stackhouse carried himself, but “that was what really planted the seed.”
He felt like there weren’t enough young people joining the military, and not long after his experience walking the dog, he joined the service.
Having studied business management in college, Stackhouse lived in Pennsylvania until Oct. 26 when he was sent to Afghanistan.
Admittedly very concerned about her son’s safety and health, Ervin said her faith in God is carrying her.
“If He brings you to it, He’ll bring you through it,” she said.
Brianna Strang, who graduated from Carolina Forest High School as a standout swimming champion, is stationed at Anderson Air Force Base in Guam.
She graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado in 2017, is a 1st lieutenant and will be a captain in May.
Strang’s mother, Michelle Strang, said her daughter’s years in the Girl Scouts, the discipline she learned in swim competitions and the sense of service she learned volunteering prepped her for military life.
Michelle Strang’s grandfather was in the Army Air Corps, the predecessor of the U.S. Air Force. Because Brianna Strang is his direct descendent, she was given a gold pin – everyone else got a silver one – at the end of the first year at the military academy.
Strang is going to be deployed somewhere in the Pacific, which is all her mother knows about the location. Because of the new coronavirus, that deployment will be no sooner than June, as opposed to the original date in April.
Right now, Strang is concerned for her daughter’s health and safety “because the island of Guam is the size of the Grand Strand.
“It’s 30 miles long and five miles wide and having so many people in such a close area, you just can’t get away.”
Strang works in cyber security and volunteers as a victim’s advocate.
Ultimately Strang plans to go back to the Air Force academy to teach.
“She’ll end her career as a professor, which is a position Congress has to approve,” her mother said, not even trying to disguise how proud she is.
The 25-year-old Strang is healthy, but that doesn’t stop her mother from worrying.
“Healthy people are struck down just the same, so I pray she doesn’t get the virus. There’s a naval hospital where she is, but I don’t know what they have.
“Do they have ventilators? Do they have everything we have here in the States? Wherever she goes, will the virus be there too? What kind of medical help will there be there?
“She’ll be in another country,” Strang said about her daughter, an only child. “This is a very scary time. If she got sick, I wouldn’t be able to get to her.”
Strang, who was a single parent raising her daughter said, “My baby’s gone but she’s an amazing woman and I’m so proud of her, but she doesn’t think she’s doing anything above and beyond what a normal person would do.
“She did all of this herself,” her mother said. “I just dropped her off and picked her up.”
Forestbrook area resident Gail Childers is also worried about her 17-year-old son.
Wanting to identify him only by Kuhn, his last name, because of security concerns, Childers said when their son said he wanted to join the Marines, she and her husband Courtney, a disabled veteran, were “surprised, very supportive and scared to death.”
And that, she said, was even before the coronavirus was an issue.
Stationed in Parris Island, Kuhn is still in boot camp and this is the first time he’s away from home for 13 weeks.
“There’s the fear of him getting hurt and now, getting sick,” Childers said.
“Right now, there are two marines at Parris Island who have the virus and just yesterday they found two recruits have it.
“My son said in a letter than they’re having them all sit farther apart in classes and doing the best they can to keep them separated, but they’re still training.”
Before he joined the military, Kuhn studied dance at Silver Lining Dance Academy, enjoyed his Mustang GT and at one time, worked for The Character Company in Myrtle Beach.
“I know the Marine Corps is doing everything they can to keep him safe, but I’m a Mom,” Childers said.
“I have a daughter who is a cancer survivor, so I know the risks of getting sick unexpectedly.
“It’s a constant concern, waiting for every letter telling me he’s OK.”
Because of COVID-19, Kuhn’s family will only be able to view his graduation on the internet.
Nor will be he able to come home for leave, but will go directly to his next duty station.
“We’re looking at possibly a year before we see him again and that’s terrifying.
“If he gets sick, they’ll call me,” Childers said, adding, “I’m nervous every time the phone rings.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.