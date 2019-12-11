IMAGINE 2040 became reality this week.
Horry County’s comprehensive plan, which will guide local development for the next 20 years, received unanimous approval from county council Tuesday night.
“We have a final product, which I think is a good product,” Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said. “It’s the law. It’s effective now and we move on.”
The county is required to update its comprehensive plan every 10 years.
Throughout the two-year process of developing IMAGINE 2040, officials repeatedly stressed that the county is expected to see an additional 275,000 residents over the next two decades and they should be prepared for that population boom. But they also cautioned that they need to be mindful of the area’s recent problems with flooding, as well as concerns about urban sprawl.
On Tuesday, council members spent just under four minutes discussing the plan before voting on it, but they did make some changes to the document.
Here’s a snapshot of those amendments and some other key parts of IMAGINE 2040:
1. Last-minute changes
Councilman Dennis DiSabato proposed two amendments just before the final vote.
“Overall I think the plan is good,” he said, noting that he had spent time reviewing the document after a nearly two-hour workshop on it last month.
But DiSabato pointed out that the future land use map, which outlines how county leaders want the area to develop, conflicts with existing zoning in many places. Simply put, the land use plan shows what county leaders want the area to become; the zoning states what types of development can be allowed today.
At DiSabato’s suggestion, the council amended the plan to include language that requires county officials to consider the surrounding zoning and current uses in an area when deciding on a requested change for a property, regardless of what the future land use map says.
“The comprehensive plan is a living document that will require modification and change,” DiSabato’s amendment states.
The councilman’s second amendment, which was also approved, states that council members have the ultimate say in zoning decisions. Technically, this isn’t new. It’s long been the county’s practice. But DiSabato said he wanted to provide clarity in the document.
“We are the elected officials,” he said. “We are the only ones that are answerable to the voting public. And so the final decision-making authority on these types of decisions should rest with us and not the planning commission or staff.”
2. Debated section included
IMAGINE 2040 has drawn criticism from environmental advocates for changing how the county approves development in scenic or conservation areas. Under the new rules, if the plan calls for an area to be scenic or conservation land, the property owner would be allowed to provide the county’s planning staff with more information about the site and potential design changes to mitigate a development's environmental impact. County staff maintain that wording is needed because it provides flexibility for a property owner to address concerns about a development rather than see a rezoning request rejected outright. Environmentalists worry that such language will create a loophole that allows sensitive land to be developed. The disputed language stayed in the plan.
3. CCU didn’t help with the plan
Council members had considered hiring a Coastal Carolina University business professor to perform an economic analysis of IMAGINE 2040. The professor was expected to study the fiscal impact of the plan’s proposed changes for scenic and conservation land and how the difference between the 2040 plan and the 2025 plan would impact property taxes, developer fees and other revenues. It would also have looked at the housing vulnerable to flood damage and zoning practices in other coastal regions. But some council members objected to the nearly $40,000 price tag of the study. In November, council members ultimately voted against paying for the project.
4. The plan calls for more green space
Under IMAGINE 2040, there’s a 12 % increase in the amount of land designated as scenic and conservation. However, the plan doesn’t change existing zoning. That means a property owner is allowed to do the same things he or she could before Tuesday’s vote. The difference is what happens when that owner asks for a rezoning. If the rezoning involves property that the county wants to set aside for conservation, that process could be more difficult, though staff members said the new plan is designed to accommodate reasonable development. The plan also sets aside certain areas for commercial and industrial development and protects those zones from residential construction.
5. Plan includes less rural corridor development
The previous comprehensive plan called for extensive development in the rural corridors of western Horry, including S.C. 90, S.C. 905 and U.S. 701. IMAGINE 2040 doesn’t do that. For example, the 2025 plan described S.C. 319, which runs from Conway to Aynor, as an urban corridor. “I don’t believe that’s what the community currently wants,” said David Schwerd, the county’s director of planning and zoning.
