North Myrtle Beach City Council's plan to force bars to down profane music likely would not pass constitutional muster, two First Amendment experts said.
The council is considering an ordinance to hold music with “obscene,” “profane” and “vulgar” language to a lower decibel threshold than other types of music that don’t contained the targeted language. The ordinance was crafted in response to resident complaints this summer about sexually explicit music coming from the Sky Bar on Main Street.
"It’s clearly unconstitutional," said Mary-Rose Papandrea, the Samuel Ashe Distinguished Professor of Constitutional Law at the University of North Carolina law school. "I have no hesitation in saying that."
The city already gave initial approval to the ordinance, which requires two votes to become law. A second vote is scheduled for Monday night.
“The ordinance suggests a lack of understanding of the legal definition of obscenity,” said Ken Paulson, an expert in the intersection of the First Amendment and music who leads the Free Speech Center at Middle Tennessee State University. Paulson, who has experience as a journalist and lawyer, is also a former executive director of the First Amendment Center at Vanderbilt University and a former editor in-chief of USA Today.
“Vulgar or sexually explicit words are not legally obscene," Paulson said. "Most things in most adult bookstores are not legally obscene. It would require the content be sexually explicit and that it has no redeeming social value. Songs inherently have social value and millions of people buy the recordings of those songs.”
Mayor Marilyn Hatley said the city is considering the ordinance to maintain its reputation as a family beach.
“We have a noise ordinance, but this change will address just how loud vulgar music can be played in our community,” Hatley said. “We are a family beach. We have families that come here. We’ve always been known as a family beach and we want to continue to be a family beach.”
Under the proposed ordinance, between 7:01 a.m. and 10:59 p.m. it would be illegal for anyone to use sound equipment to broadcast sustained or repetitive noise into the public that rises above 80 decibels when measured from the property line. From 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. the limit drops to 60 decibels. Those restrictions apply to all music being broadcast using sound equipment.
But the city wants to use a more restrictive scale when regulating music with language it deems “obscene,” “profane” or “vulgar.” In those situations, the city’s proposal all but bans the targeted language before 11 p.m. and severely restricts it after 11 p.m.
From 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., the proposal would cap the sound level of music with the lewd language at 50 decibels when measured from the property line, and 30 decibels between 7:01 a.m. and 10:59 p.m.
According to a Purdue University spreadsheet, 30 decibels is as loud as a “quiet rural area,” while 50 decibels is as loud as a “conversation at home,” 60 decibels is like a “conversation in a restaurant” and 80 decibels is equivalent to a “garbage disposal” or a “freight train” at 15 meters. The University of Michigan has a similar spreadsheet, describing 30 decibels as “leaves rustling.”
A chart provided by the city of North Myrtle Beach says 30 decibels is as loud as a whisper, 50 decibels is as loud as moderate rainfall, 60 decibels is as loud as a normal conversation or dishwasher and 80 decibels is equivalent to an alarm clock.
“Everyone has a right to listen to whatever kind of music they want to listen to,” Hatley said. “But you don’t have the right to infringe that type of music on other people. All music from now on will be measured in decibels.”
The city’s proposal defines profane as “to treat with irreverence or contempt, crude, filthy, dirty, smutty, or indecent” and defines vulgar as “making explicit and offensive reference to sex, male genitalia, female genitalia or bodily functions.”
“If you are enclosed, it’ll be no problem,” Hatley said. “It’s just the fact that when you have children sitting on a bench eating ice cream and they’re hearing very explicit vulgar language, that’s not the type of message we want to send to people, that this is the way our beach is.”
Although the city’s ordinance attempts to regulate such “profane” or “vulgar” language, Dowling said the city currently has no list of words that would put a business at risk under the ordinance if they broadcast them. Those who are found in violation of the ordinance would be subject to up to a $500 fine and/or up to 30 days in jail, according to city code.
“Single words are rarely the issue that causes complaints from citizens and passersby,” Dowling said in an email. “Instead it is descriptive language about genitalia, a sexual act, or a reaction to a sexual act that constitutes vulgarity. Similarly, it is often the application of certain words to other concepts that create profanity. The city may provide a list of example words that would always be profane or vulgar, but it cannot and should not try to make exclusive lists of ‘can’t use/can use’ words.”
Hatley said that determining which words fall under the definitions “is some common sense. I think all of us know what vulgar language is.”
First Amendment experts who looked at the proposed ordinance pointed to the disparate treatment of the subjectively-defined “vulgar” and “profane” language as just one of the constitutional problems with the ordinance. The First Amendment protects vulgar and profane language, and court precedent holds that the government isn’t allowed to discriminate against speech based on its content.
“The First Amendment is extraordinarily powerful and broad and there’s no way a municipality can control the playing of music that is vulgar or profane,” Paulson said. “They acknowledge that there’s a First Amendment protection so they’re trying to address it with a different sound level standard. You can’t do that. You cannot single out content for greater regulation because of the message it’s communicating. That is clearly unconstitutional.”
Even if the vulgar or profane words are heard in a public place where children may be present, the city still can’t treat that music differently from other speech that doesn’t include the targeted language, Papandrea said.
“Bad songs or images, photographs, videos, that don’t fall within the category of obscenity are fully-protected speech, even if they’re uttered in a public place where children might overhear them,” she said. “If they’re not actually obscene, then it’s protected speech.”
She cited several rulings where the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of displaying vulgar or offensive language in public.
In the 1971 Cohen v. California decision, the Supreme Court affirmed that Paul Cohen had the right to wear a jacket that said “F--- the draft” into a Las Angeles courthouse in April of 1968. The jacket was the reason Cohen had been charged and convicted of violating the state’s breach of peace law with his allegedly offensive conduct.
But the Supreme Court ruled that because his words weren’t obscene and weren’t fighting words meant to provoke violence, he had a right to wear the jacket, and it overturned the conviction.
“People were like ‘Oh gosh, the children, they see the word f---,’” Papandrea said. “And the court was very clear that one man’s obscenity is another man’s lyric. And the court talked about how important it was to protect speech that is not in fact obscenity but is rude or profane or vulgar because it’s part of people’s expression. If you didn’t allow people to say bad words, you would unduly interfere with their ability to express themselves.”
In the 1975 Erznoznik v. City of Jacksonville ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court said again that governments can’t restrict offensive speech in public spaces even if minors may see or hear it.
The city of Jacksonville, Florida, wanted a local drive-in movie theater to put up an expensive partition to ensure that minors in passing cars wouldn’t be able to see the occasional nudity that appeared on screen. The movie theater challenged the ordinance.
“People were mad that every once in a while, you might be able to see the flash of a butt, like people might crash some cars or something if they saw some nudity in these movies,” Papandrea said. “The rationale that Jacksonville gave, the primary reason was to protect children from seeing butts or boobs or whatever, and the court there said it’s unconstitutional to have an ordinance. It doesn’t fall within obscenity just because the picture of a butt or a boob isn’t obscene.”
If the city wants to clamp down on language it considers to be offensive, Paulson said, “it simply has to set a noise standard that will accomplish that, and it has to be the same standard for non-vulgar music and non-vulgar speaking and anything else that might be amplified.”
While governments are prohibited from regulating vulgar, profane or otherwise offensive language, the First Amendment does not protect obscenity.
The city’s ordinance defines obscene language as the “description of sexual conduct that is objectionable or offensive to accepted standards of decency which the average person, applying North Myrtle Beach community standards would find, taken as a whole, appeals to prurient interests or material which depicts or describes, in a patently offensive way, sexual conduct or genitalia specifically defined by S.C. Code Ann. §16-15-305, which, taken as a whole, lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value.”
It's an accurate definition. But since music has inherent artistic quality, even songs that are perceived as incredibly offensive, entirely sexual or appealing to a prurient interest don’t meet the standard for being labeled obscene.
To establish if speech is obscene, courts generally use a three-pronged test called the “Miller test,” named for the 1973 Supreme Court decision in a case known as Miller v. California, to decide whether material is “obscene” or not.
The three prongs are whether the average person applying contemporary community standards would find the work, taken as a whole, appeals to the prurient interest; whether the work depicts or describes, in a patently offensive way, sexual conduct specifically defined by the applicable state law, and perhaps most importantly, whether the work, taken as a whole, lacks serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value.
“Often music is considered to have artistic value standing alone,” city spokesman Pat Dowling said in an email. “But music that conveys nothing but obscenity and is otherwise mundane and uncreative can be banned and its playing has been evidence to support hostile work environment sexual harassment claims. Such findings are rare.”
The idea that the city could be the arbiter of creativity, is “just silly,” said Paulson. “A municipal government can’t play music critic. There is no ground for declaring music obscene even if you find it incredibly offensive or think it’s not very good art. It just doesn’t work that way. Government is not allowed to regulate vulgar or profane content, and the test of obscenity is so steep that it’s unimaginable that a commercial song would meet that test.”
That doesn’t mean the government hasn’t tried. Perhaps the most famous case is the federal appellate court decision that ruled 2 Live Crew’s “Nasty as They Wanna Be” was not obscene.
The 1989 album composed nearly entirely of sexually explicit songs including the cult hit “Me So Horny,” was declared legally obscene in 1990 by a federal district court judge in Florida after Broward County Sheriff Nick Navarro tried to stop sales of the album.
The group appealed the decision and called music critics, a psychologist and Rhodes Scholar to testify on their behalf, but the sheriff presented only the tape of the album as evidence of the alleged obscenity. A federal appellate court ruled in 1992 that the album indeed had artistic value and was not actually legally obscene.
“2 Live Crew is almost the prototype for sexually-oriented rap music,” Paulson said. “And it is the forerunner for anything sexual you’re likely to hear on the radio now. If 2 Live Crew was not found to be obscene, it’s highly unlikely that 30 years later with shifting societal standards, that any music would be found to be obscene.”
Both Paulson and Papandrea said they couldn’t think of any recorded song in existence that could be found to be obscene since 2 Live Crew. Today, even sexually explicit music is considered to have artistic value, and some cases, political value.
Papandrea used a class discussion of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's “WAP” as an example. While graphic in nature, her students’ consensus was that the song indeed had value.
“Think about it. It’s a woman, a Black woman, singing about her sexuality,” Papandrea said. “It’s actually not difficult to see the value of that, even if it can be offensive to some people. And that’s certainly not a standard for restricting speech, that people find it offensive. It certainly doesn’t move it from First Amendment protection and certainly doesn’t qualify it as obscenity. I think it’s pretty clear that any court would find that song to have artistic value, actually societal value; the commentary on sexuality. And that’s the analysis the court would take.”
Obscenity is such a high bar to meet that even pornographic magazines, with the exception of child pornography, aren’t considered obscene, Paulson said.
“This can be found unconstitutional on so many levels,” he added. “The city can never regulate vulgar language. It’s not a close call, it’s a slam dunk. The city can’t regulate profane language either. The law would be declared unconstitutional the first time they tried to prosecute under it. If they then rewrite it, then they would have to establish that the music was obscene in a courtroom.”
If the city took that approach, they would have to overcome decades of federal court precedent to classify certain songs as obscene.
“This is not going to work,” Papandrea said. “I understand where they’re coming from. I don’t want my kid to listen to these songs; he’s 13; he’s getting older. But this is not the answer.”
