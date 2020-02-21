The first day of filing is still more than a month away, but some Horry County candidates are already rolling out their campaigns for public office.
Five Horry County Council posts will be filled and five Horry County Board of Education seats are also up for grabs. The sheriff, clerk of court, coroner, auditor and treasurer will be on the ballot as well.
Last week, R.A. Johnson announced his campaign for Horry County auditor. The auditor’s office handles the county’s tax billing. Longtime auditor Lois Eargle is not seeking reelection, meaning the office will have a new leader for the first time in nearly three decades.
“Ms. Lois Eargle and her staff have been known to treat Horry County citizens with the respect and customer service that they deserve,” Johnson said in a news release. “Having been born and raised in Horry County, and having worked closely with Ms. Lois, I pledge to continue to build upon this great relationship to better serve you, the citizens of this county.”
Johnson has served as the deputy treasurer for about three years.
“I have been involved with many aspects of today’s technology upgrades,” he said. “This opportunity has become very familiar to me and with the planned future technology upgrades for all three offices, I am prepared to make these improvements.”
Local accountant Clark Parker has also announced his bid for the auditor’s seat.
Two county council challengers have emerged in recent weeks. Terry Fowler is challenging councilman Paul Prince for the District 9 seat (Loris and Longs) and Jeremy Halpin will take on incumbent Cam Crawford for the District 6 post (Socastee).
In announcing his candidacy on Facebook, Halpin stressed that he would be more engaged in representing residents.
“I believe our district has the least representation of any in the county,” Halpin wrote. “Our current councilman never has anything to say during council discussions and I believe his votes are promised to the special interest groups and other high rollers who fund his campaigns well before any county council meetings begin.”
Fowler, a retired Horry County police officer, touted a new approach to planning in his announcement.
“The area has experienced its share of rapid overdevelopment, floods, crime, and poorly planned developments located in its floodplains,” the Fowler campaign’s news release stated. “Terry is a staunch supporter of responsible development, pay as you go government, and ending all development in floodplains.”
Council districts 3, 4 and 10 will also be on the ballot as will the school board seats for districts 4, 5, 8, 9 and 11
In the S.C. Senate, Districts 28, 30, 32, 33 and 34 will be up for grabs, as will all the S.C. House seats and the U.S. District 7 Congressional post.
Filing opens March 16 and continues through March 30. Primaries are scheduled for June 9 and the general election is set for Nov. 3.
