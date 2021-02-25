Victims of Horry County’s latest flood likely won't be eligible for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), county officials said Thursday.
To qualify for FEMA dollars, the county would have to show the flooding caused more than $1 million in uninsured losses locally and over $7 million statewide, said Randy Webster, the assistant county administrator over public safety. Unlike flooding from hurricanes like Joaquin (2015), Matthew (2016) and Florence (2018), the deluge of February rain and subsequent flooding appear to be too isolated to meet the eligibility criteria.
“We do not have the widespread damage across the state to help us get to these thresholds,” Webster said at a news conference. “Even if we break the $1 million threshold for Horry County, we would also have to go above the $7 million threshold for the state of South Carolina. That’s probably highly unlikely. … Don’t be thinking FEMA will be coming to assist us on this one.”
County officials said they don’t know how many families have been displaced by the flooding, but they are setting up shelters in the hardest hit communities: Bucksport and Socastee. They are also asking the Small Business Administration to provide low-interest loans to flood victims and they are coordinating with a group of local nonprofits to help flooded families. Anyone with questions about the local flood response or the availability of resources can call the county’s phone bank at 843-915-5000.
Shelters will be at the James R. Frazier Community Center, 1370 Bucksport Road in Bucksport, and the South Strand Recreation Center, 9650 Scipio Lane in Socastee.
Socastee will continue to see significant flooding as the weekend approaches, and the Waccamaw River at Conway is expected to crest Thursday night, officials said. The U.S. Coast Guard has set up a temporary safety zone on portions of the Intracoastal Waterway to prohibit wakes.
State and local law enforcement continue to patrol the waterways, and police have also set up checkpoints in flooded neighborhoods to limit access.
“That is to keep the residents safe and to prevent unauthorized access to these communities,” Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill said. “If you don’t live in those communities, please stay out.”
Authorities also remain concerned about people trying to drive through flooded areas. They’ve already received calls about drivers who made this mistake.
“Be careful where you’re driving,” Horry County Fire-Rescue Chief Joey Tanner said. “Don’t drive through the flooded waters. You don’t know what’s under it or what’s not there any longer, and you also can’t tell where the ditches are."
When the water recedes, county officials will go out into the community to calculate damage estimates. They cautioned the public that the recovery process will not be quick.
"We know this is a slow, agonizing disaster," Webster said.
