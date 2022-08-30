The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers this month launched a three-year, $3 million study of Horry County’s riverine flooding with the goal of finding solutions that the federal government could fund.
During a ceremony at the Horry County Government and Justice Center on Aug. 19, Lt. Col. Andrew Johannes of the Corps and Horry County Administrator Steve Gosnell signed the paperwork formalizing the agreement. The cost of the study will be split between the local and federal governments.
“The study is what kicks off everything,” Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said. “The study will figure out what we can and can’t do to help. I don’t know, personally, if there is an answer. At least we’ll feel comfortable that we’ve done everything we can do to come up with an answer.”
Horry County saw devastating floods in 2015, 2016 and 2018. In recent years, county officials have searched for ways to better prepare for these disasters, including passing new building regulations and implementing a buyout program to help the owners of flood-prone properties leave those homes.
The federal study, however, represents the first major opportunity to fully understand the scope of the challenges and look at potential infrastructure improvements that could make the community more resilient.
“It is very vital to the community based on its history of flooding, history of hurricanes, history of major rain events, that we have a study,” said Horry County Councilman Orton Bellamy, whose district includes Conway and Bucksport, two communities hit hard by the recent floods. “With the study, we’re looking at the after-action review, lessons learned and recommendations, and then have a plan in place to actually do the work to make the corrective actions.”
The hydrology study will focus on the Waccamaw River watershed. This research would identify infrastructure projects that would mitigate future flood risk.
“The frequency, the intensity [of the flooding] has increased since 2015,” said Johannes of the Corps. “That’s both hurricane-related and non-hurricane-related.”
He expects the study to be a complex engineering project because of its broad focus.
“You have multiple rivers that converge here,” he said. “In the past, we’ve only really been authorized and able to look at small pieces of it. But this study will allow us to study the whole watershed and see what we can do to mitigate the flooding risk and to help the folks here.”
The ultimate purpose of the research is to find out if there is enough evidence to make a case for the federal government to pay for flood-related projects.
“Our goal is to determine, ‘Is there a cost-effective way to mitigate the flooding problem here in Horry County?’” Johannes said.
Officials from the City of Conway also attended this month's ceremony.
“We always knew that we were going to need federal assistance if we were ever going to even make a legitimate attempt at solving flooding, particularly in the Conway area,” Conway City Councilman William Goldfinch said. “[The agreement] marks the beginning of a new era in which the City of Conway, Horry County and the federal government are working together cohesively to solve a problem that’s been so devastating to so many Conwayites.”
