The Everett house is inside out with the Waccamaw River flowing through every room. The family puts clothes, toys and anything else they can stack on the roof of their home near Lees Landing on Saturday. Debbie Everett said the river has come up so fast she hasn't had much time to prepare. "Floyd was higher than Matthew, according go my house," she said of no flooding in the 2016 hurricane and a few inches from the home in 1999. Photo by Janet Morgan/Myrtle Beach Herald janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com