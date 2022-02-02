FedEx plans to open a nearly 251,000-square-foot distribution center at the former Hard Rock Park site later this year, the company confirmed in a statement Wednesday.

"We continue to experience significant package volume due to e-commerce growth and are optimizing the capacity of our network to meet growing demand for our services," a statement provided by the company reads. "The site was chosen because of its ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers' distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees.”

The company has entered into a lease agreement for the facility, which hasn't been constructed yet, according to the company's statement. The building will be on Theater Drive in the Fantasy Harbour area and employ both full- and part-time workers. FedEx will also contract for package pickup and delivery services with businesses that hire for local positions including drivers, helpers and managers.

In recent weeks, crews have been tearing down the remnants of the former park. In December, about eight acres of the tract were sold for an RV repair center, according to public records. That doesn't account for all of the former park land, and sites would still be available for other businesses.

Beach Ford RV would have 20 service bays, according to the plans filed with the county. A Beach Ford representative has not responded to requests for comment.

These would be the first two businesses on the redeveloped property.

In 2008, Hard Rock Park filed for bankruptcy just months after opening. Another company, FPI MB Entertainment LLC, bought the park out of bankruptcy for $25 million and renamed it Freestyle Music Park.

Freestyle stayed open for just one season before it also closed. For years, former Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes sought to bring new life to the park. In 2016, Rhodes courted Chinese investors with the hope of building a cultural center on the property, but those plans never materialized.