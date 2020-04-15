During the final years of her husband’s life, Jean Boseman kept her commitment to democracy.
Each election day, her son would drive down from Raleigh, North Carolina, to sit with her spouse, who was fading with dementia. That allowed Jean Boseman to work the polls at the Crescent Beach precinct, where she’s been a fixture for more than 30 years.
This June, however, the 85-year-old poll worker will not be helping with the primaries.
“It’s something that’s really important to me,” she said. “But not at the cost of my life.”
Boseman is part of a group of Horry County poll workers who have chosen not to participate in this year’s primaries. Fearful of COVID-19, they have told the county’s Voter Registration and Elections Office that they won’t commit to their usual roles because they don’t feel safe working in a crowd. The new coronavirus — which is not projected to peak locally until late April or early May — continues to prove more dangerous for older adults, and many local poll workers fall into that demographic. At least seven of the county’s 124 precincts have had every poll worker decline to help this year.
“They don’t know exactly what this virus is going to do,” said Sandy Martin, the director of Horry County Voter Registration and Elections. “A good portion of our poll workers are over 65, so they’re concerned about their health and we certainly are, too. … They don’t want to commit to working and you can’t blame them.”
Along with having fewer poll workers, Martin said many of the usual polling sites may not be open because of the outbreak. That will likely mean combining precincts.
“If we can’t staff them, obviously we can’t open them,” she said. “If we can’t use them, then we’re going to have to move them.”
The county office also expects to see a surge in absentee ballots as virus-wary voters seek to avoid crowds. But that comes with challenges, too.
“We’re going to be putting ourselves in harm’s way with all these people that’s going to come in to vote absentee to keep from having to go the polls [on] election day,” Martin said.
State officials are aware of the challenges. Gov. Henry McMaster already postponed elections scheduled for March and April, but local officials had not received any additional guidance as of Wednesday afternoon. And the window for any changes is narrowing. The first ballots must be sent to military and overseas citizens by April 25. Afterwards, county officials will begin sending out regular absentee ballots. On May 11, in-person absentee precincts are scheduled to open.
“We don’t have a definite answer from the state [on] how everything’s going to go yet,” Martin said.
The S.C. State Election Commission shares the same concerns as local election officials, not only for the June primaries but also for the November general election, said commission spokesman Chris Whitmire. But delaying elections is not the commission’s decision.
“The SEC is preparing to conduct the June Primaries as scheduled unless and until ordered to do otherwise by some competent legal authority,” Whitmire said in an email. “Delaying the state primaries is certainly an idea that some have talked about, but unless and until that happens, we have to keep moving forward and taking steps to make the primaries as safe as possible for voters and poll managers. … The SEC has no authority to delay the primaries or enact any of these election changes. We have to conduct elections as they are currently prescribed by law unless ordered to do otherwise.”
The state commission is trying to secure masks, gloves and hand sanitizers for polling places. It’s also developing procedures for social distancing and using personal protective equipment.
Like the poll workers, some candidates have also voiced frustration about the state continuing with the June primaries.
“Even though it may be legal, it is a form of voter suppression,” said Angie Altman-Robbins, a Republican running for Horry County Clerk of Court. “And it’s just not right. It’s certainly not right or acceptable in 2020.”
Altman-Robbins said some voters will stay away from the polls because of concerns about getting sick. Others, she said, will take an unnecessary risk. She wrote a letter to the election commission outlining some of her concerns.
“Having to choose between life and death at risk of contracting COVID-19 is a serious situation,” she wrote. “Especially with the amount of senior citizens [and] retirees in our state. Some of them will most likely die because of what happens in Columbia.”
As a candidate, Altman-Robbins sees the decision as one that hurts challengers — people like her.
“Low voter turnout always favors the incumbent,” she said. “That’s just politics 101.”
The spread of COVID-19 and the state mandates on social distancing had already created unprecedented difficulties for political candidates, said Chip Brown, a former Conway city councilman and political scientist at Coastal Carolina University. With the social distancing regulations, those seeking office can’t go door to door, shake hands or kiss babies. Large gatherings such as a barbecue or a fish fry could lead to criminal charges.
“That is stuff that is absolutely taboo now,” Brown said. “So, the issue of retail politics seems to completely be out of this election and for very good reason.”
Like the schools and colleges, Brown said campaigns will have to move to the digital realm, which creates more challenges.
“You have to move from a medium that is more interpersonal to a medium that is less personal and of course where there’s no contact,” he said. “So, I don’t know how you’re going to do it. … You don’t have much option anymore.”
Apart from the political issues, the practical matter of simply holding an election continues to be problematic.
In Horry County, elections office staffers have been on the phone with poll workers and the owners of polling sites, trying to find out who is willing to help and which locations are available. They were still compiling those lists Wednesday.
Some elderly poll workers have agreed to assist with the primaries, said Liston Wells, a Burgess poll worker who has helped with local elections since the mid-1970s. Wells said he’s contacted several people who are interested in working and he plans to be there, too, though he doesn’t fault those who are concerned about the situation.
“We’re all in that age where we need to be real careful,” said Wells, who turns 70 this month. “I’m sure if it’s not a safe option that changes will be made. That’s the way I look at it. … Now if for some reason I see something that looks totally unsafe for my people, then I’ll have to speak up about it.”
Finding younger poll workers isn’t easy, Wells said. Apart from working the elections, there’s training involved and finding the time is difficult for those who already have jobs.
Wells grew up in a family of volunteers. At one point, the Burgess area voted on his family’s front porch. Over the years, the days of placing paper ballots in wooden boxes gave way to electronic systems, and the small farming community with one precinct grew into a suburb with seven. Wells typically works the Burgess No. 2 precinct. He said the community has long valued participation.
“That’s how I was raised,” he said. “To be involved, to vote, is important. … It’s kind of the mortar of the democratic republic.”
Boseman understands that sense of civic responsibility.
She was a paid staffer for John F. Kennedy’s presidential campaign and has submitted a ballot in every election in which she could legally participate. Once, she said, her absentee ballot for a runoff was lost in the mail, but that’s the only time her vote didn’t count.
As her precinct’s clerk, she didn’t take the decision against participating in the primaries lightly. She watches the COVID-19 updates from Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is advising the president on the pandemic, and she felt there were just too many uncertainties to work the polls. She said all of the poll workers she supervises agreed not to be there on June 9.
Boseman knows the state is providing funding to help ensure voter and poll worker safety, but she’s not convinced that will work.
“I don’t know of any amount of safety that could be bought for me to work in the presence of 500 to 600 or 1,000 people off the streets to come in and vote,” she said. “People like Dr. Fauci with the coronavirus team in D.C. have said that it’s too early to tell. Suggestions about when we could open the country, there’s not been a decision made. … There are no masks, no gloves, no nothing that could protect us in a sense that I’m satisfied with.”
So for the first time in more than three decades, she won’t be greeting voters in Crescent Beach.
“I love doing it,” she said. “But I love my life better.”
