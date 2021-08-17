Frustrated by Horry County Council’s new flood ordinance, some Grand Strand engineers want county leaders to reconsider their decision to include the water levels from Hurricane Florence in new building standards.
So far, county leaders have not been willing to budge, though they have been in discussions about whether to “grandfather in” properties that had begun the development process before the new rules were approved last month. They've also discussed delaying the enforcement of the ordinance to give the development industry time to adjust.
“I have heard from the engineering community and others that they are looking at trying to modify that,” Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said. “There may be some movement in that direction, but at this time I don’t have enough information to know if that’s going to happen. I can tell you in the past we’ve had things get reconsidered. And if that’s the direction that council wants to go, we’ll just address that at our next meeting.”
If council members want to reconsider the ordinance, someone who voted in the prevailing side would have to request another discussion and persuade a majority to go along with him before the minutes are approved at Tuesday's meeting.
After council members approved the flood ordinance last month, the county’s planning and zoning department notified engineering firms of the new guidelines.
Steve Powell of Venture Engineering immediately objected to some of the new standards, which he said were “poorly understood.”
“I’m not sure anybody really understood it,” he said. “You have areas, along the [Waccamaw] River mostly, where the implementation of the supplemental flood zone means you’re going to have houses on one side of the street that are going to be 3 feet higher than houses the other side of the street.”
As part of the ordinance, the county created new building requirements for properties in not only the high-risk flood zones designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) but also those that fall in supplemental flood zones, areas that flooded during Florence even though they were not in a FEMA flood zone.
Those zones were drawn by the Program for the Study of Developed Shorelines at Western Carolina University and are based on the flood levels from Florence in 2018.
Incorporating those zones into the county’s overhauled flood ordinance meant that new homes would have to be built 3 feet above the Florence levels.
From Powell’s perspective, the new policy will affect the aesthetics of a neighborhood. Existing homes that haven’t sustained flood damage don’t have to be elevated to the new standards.
“It looks weird,” he said. “And it provides no benefit. Are you really working to protect the house in the Florence flood zone when the house across the street has no protection? I don’t think they really fairly considered how it might be implemented. … To keep it from looking like Fido’s butt, you’d have to make almost make the entire community elevated above Florence.”
Powell also noted that the way Florence flooded the county wasn’t uniform.
“Florence didn’t flood Horry County equally,” he said. “There’s portions of Horry County where Florence had no impact. What you’re doing is only really punishing people along the Waccamaw River.”
Another concern from Powell and other engineers is that the county is using a flood that was a historical outlier as the standard.
“The Hurricane [Florence] portion of it came as a surprise” said Mike Wooten of DDC Engineers. “That element of the ordinance came as a surprise to those I know in my industry. Had we been aware of that, we would have made a case against that element of that particular ordinance.”
But county council members pointed out that they held public meetings about the new regulations and they openly discussed the supplemental flood zones in the months leading up the final vote.
“It’s not like we kept it hidden,” Horry County Councilman Gary Loftus said. “That Horry County Rising group, if anybody gave it press, they did.”
Horry County Rising is a flood victim advocacy group. The organization supported the supplemental flood zones and wants them to remain unchanged, said April O’Leary, who heads the organization.
“This council did the right thing,” she said. “I am incredibly grateful and appreciative that they passed these new flood protection measures.”
If anything, O’Leary hopes to see the county create a more detailed flood plan that focuses on protecting areas that might be at risk in the future. She said she’s not sure why anyone is upset now or needs to be allowed to develop land under the previous rules.
“It is on them to do their due diligence,” she said of the engineers. “They attend county council. They attend government meetings. They have direct access to council just like any other stakeholder. And if they were caught flat-footed, it sounds like to me that’s someone not doing their job.”
Tuesday’s council meeting begins at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.