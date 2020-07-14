Horry County Council will hear from Duke Energy officials Tuesday about what can be done to manage the flow of floodwater from North Carolina to the Grand Strand.
In February, councilman Tyler Servant publicly questioned whether a surge of water released near the Blewett Falls Hydro Station caused flooding to be more severe in Horry County. The south-central North Carolina station and dam sit on the Great Pee Dee River, which flows south and eventually reaches Horry. Duke Energy officials will make a presentation to council on Tuesday night responding to Servant's questions. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and can be viewed on the county's website (horrycounty.org).
“Flooding has been a major issue for Horry County recently,” Servant said. “And the rising levels of the rivers that flow into our area are a major contributing factor to our flooding issues. … I look forward to hearing from Duke Energy on what they’re doing to help alleviate the flooding problems in our county.”
Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner agreed.
“There’s been questions about that,” he said. “That’s what the people wanted. That’s what council wanted.”
During the council’s administration committee meeting in February, Servant noted that flooding in Horry County, specifically in the Rosewood community in Socastee, happened after the Blewitt Falls Lake dam released a surge of water.
“I just hate to see that when our neighbors to the north release water out of their dams at unusually high numbers … it affects our residents,” he said. “That just doesn’t seem right.”
County officials have discussed if it would be possible to better manage the flow of floodwater from North Carolina.
“Either we need to be working with entities in North Carolina or we need to be holding them accountable,” Servant said in February.
Tuesday’s meeting is the result of that discussion.
A copy of the Duke Energy presentation obtained by myhorrynews.com shows that Duke officials plan to point out that most of the heavy rains from storms in February fell below Blewett Falls and could not be managed by the North Carolina-based lakes.
They also expect to note that the hydropower reservoirs are too small to control flooding from such extremely heavy downpours.
“It’s a bit like trying to dump a swimming pool into a 5 gallon bucket,” the presentation states. “The bucket fills up really fast. … We do the best we can to manage, but cannot control these floods.”
Duke officials maintain they stay in contact with local authorities and alert them when they see a deluge of rain.
"Duke Energy cares about impacts from high rainfall events both on and downstream of our reservoirs," the presentation states.
Councilman Gary Loftus said he understands there’s no way to stop water from flowing south to the Grand Strand, but he hopes there are more options.
“Can we control it a little bit better?” he asked.
