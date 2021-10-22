You don’t have to play golf to participate in the annual CommUNITY Dine Out event, Neighbor to Neighbor’s largest fundraiser.

The nonprofit N2N serves the homebound and has provided more than 2,500 community members with more than 65,000 rides, more than 900 pantry deliveries and gets an average of 11 new client applications every week.

N2N provides homebound locals transportation to medical and quality of life destinations, provides food pick-up and delivery from local food pantry sites, provides wellness phone calls to lonely community members and provides an in-home senior companion program.

Friday's Dine Out event is held after tourist season encourages locals to patronize Horry, Georgetown and Brunswick counties restaurants where from 5-100 % of proceeds will be donated to N2N.

The goal of the event, says Jason Walter, development director and volunteer coordinator, is “to generate funding support and awareness about the mission of Neighbor to Neighbor, bring patrons into restaurants during the off season and keep their businesses thriving.

“We want to show the community the restaurants’ willingness to give back and support local needs,” Walter said.

The offseason can be a challenge since business slows down for local restaurants when tourist season is over.

“We’re honored that [these restaurants] want to contribute to help promote independence, relieve isolation and connect homebound adults to their communities," Walter said. “We need to support the participating restaurants as they help to support local needs with compassion."

The donation applies to breakfast, lunch or dinner on the day of the event.

Participating restaurants include Famous Toastery, 21 Main, Crabby Mikes, Chile Frito, Angelo’s Steak & Pasta, El Patio, Miyabi, Lulu’s, Grumpy Monk, Joe’s Bar & Grill, That’s A Wrap, Croissants Bistro & Bakery, Hook & Barrel, N.Y. Pizza Kitchen, Southern House of Pancakes, Bistro 90, Thorny’s, Magnolias at 26th, The Chef & The Frog, Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux, Nakato’s, Sam Sneads, Margaritas, Andy’s Pizza, Boardwalk Billy’s, Mel’s Market Bakery & Deli, Island Bar, Neal & Pam’s Bar & Grill, Aunny’s Country Kitchen, Old Georgetown Creamery and Caffe Piccolo.