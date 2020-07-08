Fireworks, grilling and…. starfish?
For the past week and a half, beachgoers have flocked the sand in Horry County to see thousands upon thousands of starfish that have washed up on the shore.
“I have lived here my whole life,” said Nikki Rowland, who was on the beach near The Pier in Garden City over the holiday weekend. “I have never seen anything like this.”
“This was my first time ever seeing a live starfish in person in its natural habitat,” said Kyle Snow, who was also in Garden City for Fourth of July. “I’ve obviously seen them in aquariums before. But I never saw them when going to the beach in my home state of Florida and this is the first time I have seen something like this since moving to the area three years ago.”
Despite many saying they had never seen this kind of starfish spread on the Grand Strand, this phenomenon happens more often than people think.
“It is possible that the sea stars were washed up and concentrated by waves and tides,” said Erin Burge, a marine science professor at Coastal Carolina University. “We have had higher than predicted tides recently, so the animals may have been moving closer in to the beach than usual, then they got stranded when the tide and waves worked against them retreating.”
This sea star, or the Lined sea star (Luidia clathrata) is normally found adjacent to the beach in pretty high numbers, Burge said.
“They’re common on shore, just not at the numbers reported,” he said. “It lives on soft sandy and muddy bottoms, so that means it’s in the right place.”
With starfish littering Grand Strand beaches for miles, it certainly has been a spectacle for both locals and visitors.
“My daughter loves them,” Rowland said.
“It’s been really nice seeing them because in that moment all the problems that the world is facing kind of go to the back of your mind and you just focus on seeing these incredible creatures in their natural habitat,” Snow said.
Experts say it's OK to take those starfish that have strayed too far from the surf back into the water.
“It may look cool to pick them up, but they are living creatures,” Snow said. “They need to be put back in their natural habitat so they can continue to reproduce so that we can still have them to admire in the future.”
