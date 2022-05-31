'The dust is unbelievable': Conway-area residents concerned about new mine Folks on Edge Road in Horry County are worried that trucks from the proposed Soilutions sand mine will kick up dust and cause a dangerous hazard on their road.

The public will soon have the chance to share opinions on a proposed mine expansion near the Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve in the Conway area.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control has scheduled a public hearing to take comments on Soilutions’ proposed Edge Road mine expansion permit near the preserve. The company's mine was initially permitted in September and proposes to mine for sand and clay.

Some residents on Edge Road are already unhappy with the number of large dump trucks who use their small coquina road to get to the existing mine, and the amount of dust the trucks generate when they drive by.

Environmental advocates are worried about the impact that Soilutions’ Edge Road mine expansion would have on the nearby Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve if it expands from its current size of just under five acres to its proposed 24 acres.

DHEC has not yet made a decision on whether to grant the new permit for an expanded mine.

DHEC’s Bureau of Land and Waste Management is holding the public hearing at 6:30 p.m. June 30 in the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center located at 1030 Possum Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582. People can participate in person or by phone, computer or other mobile device.

“The public hearing is formal and provides an opportunity for comments to be heard by DHEC staff and recorded by a court reporter,” said DHEC spokeswoman Laura Renwick in an email. “There will be no questions and answers during the public hearing. DHEC values each participant’s involvement in the public hearing and will conduct it in a respectful, orderly manner with reasonable limits on the length of comments, if necessary.”

DHEC requests that anyone who plans to participate in the public meeting register online no later than June 29. Click here to register for the meeting.