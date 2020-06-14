State health officials on Sunday announced 799 new cases of COVID-19, including 95 in Horry County.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) also announced an additional COVID-19 related death. That person lived in Jasper County.
Statewide, 18,795 people have tested positive for the new coronavirus and 600 have died. In Horry County, more than 1,100 people have tested positive for the disease and there have been 34 deaths.
On Saturday, 5,875 people were tested and the percent positive was 13.6%, according to a DHEC news release.
"When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community," the release said.
DHEC's public lab is testing specimens every day and is operating seven days per week, according to a news release.
State health officials have scheduled nearly 80 mobile testing clinics across South Carolina through July 18 as part of an effort to reach rural and underserved communities. To find a mobile testing clinic, click here.
There are also 173 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities. To find one of those, click here.
As of Sunday morning, the state's hospitals were at 67% capacity, according to the DHEC release. Of the 7,023 inpatient beds being used, 521 hold people who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are being examined for the disease.
Health officials are urging residents to practice social distancing, wear a mask in public, avoid group gatherings, regularly wash hands and stay home if they are sick.
