North Myrtle Beach on Monday became the first local government to pledge funding toward I-73, but it’s unclear whether other municipalities and the county will follow suit.
Myrtle Beach officials expect to vote on I-73 funding next week. However, Horry County Council members have not discussed contributing to the interstate since a proposed funding plan failed to pass in October.
“If the municipalities step up and we see commitment from the state, we’d be foolish as a county not to participate,” said Horry County Councilman Dennis DiSabato, an I-73 supporter who spearheaded the last push to get county council to contribute to the proposed interstate.
That effort failed in a 6-5 vote. County officials had discussed setting aside $4.2 million per year for up to 30 years for the road, with the cities making their own contributions. The county's funding would have come from the hospitality fees that the county collects on restaurant meals, hotel stays and admission tickets.
Some county leaders questioned whether a local pledge should even be made. They said their focus should be on local road improvements rather than setting money aside for I-73, which would link the Grand Strand with I-95.
“Our No. 1 priority is Highway 90, 701, Highway 9, the local roads,” said Horry County Councilman Orton Bellamy, who proved to be the swing vote on the county’s I-73 funding plan. Bellamy said he supports building the interstate but wants to see a commitment from federal and state officials before local dollars are set aside for the project.
Multiple other county leaders — including some who voted for the I-73 funding in October — agree with Bellamy, and they haven’t wanted to revisit the issue.
“There’s been no talk about that whatsoever,” Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said Monday. “We stated our position pretty solidly. … We’re not going to be standing out there by ourselves. If the rest of them step up to the plate and stuff like that, then we may reconsider.”
County council’s Oct. 19 vote came just two weeks after Gov. Henry McMaster visited Myrtle Beach to announce his support for the state dedicating $300 million to the project. McMaster recommended that the interstate's first phase, a six-mile section between I-95 and U.S. 501, be funded with $200 million in budget surplus and $100 million from federal COVID-relief funds sent to the state.
Despite the governor’s support, McMaster can’t unilaterally allocate that money. The General Assembly, which goes back in session in January, would have to dedicate those funds.
The governor’s I-73 proposal also called for a local contribution of $350 million. That would go toward the section of the road in Horry.
The county’s vote proved to be a setback for I-73 proponents, prompting them to pursue a new strategy for building local support.
“At the beginning, we were trying to go with a, I guess, bottom-to-top kind of approach,” said state Rep. Case Brittain, R-Myrtle Beach, at a media-only event held on Nov. 9. “And let’s be honest, what happened at county council was disappointing.”
Noting that Horry County was unlikely to provide the first financial commitment, Brittain outlined a new strategy for bringing other levels of government onboard the $1.6 billion proposal, which proponents say will facilitate tourism, diversify industry and provide an additional evacuation route for natural disasters.
Brittain, chairman of the National I-73/74/75 Corridor Association, said he would leverage his position in Columbia to unlock funds that require approval from the General Assembly, such as the $300 million McMaster requested.
“Horry County contributes a lot of money to the state of South Carolina,” he said. “I do think that we can go up there and say even without 73 we contribute a lot of money, just imagine how much money we could contribute more [with the interstate].”
But he added that some localities would have to pledge funding before state-level efforts took hold. “We’re definitely going to need to see some local involvement before the state is going to jump in,” Brittain said.
At the November meeting, Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce President Karen Riordan hinted at a lobbying campaign, adding that “polling we have done” showed “we are in a position where we can persuade our municipalities as well as Horry County Council to pass funding.”
The polls, conducted by Starboard Communications, surveyed 402 registered voters throughout South Carolina and, according to MBACC Director of Government Affairs Jimmy Gray, found that a majority of respondents supported I-73.
“If I were a candidate for office, I would be anxious to go put a vote up for something that polls as well as Interstate-73 does,” Gray said. “If you’re looking at a project that polls, you know, over 80% in the county — if I were a candidate for countywide office, I would have voted on that yesterday.”
City of Myrtle Beach spokesman Mark Kruea said that city's leaders plan to vote on an I-73 funding proposal on Dec. 14. He said the resolution would be similar to the one North Myrtle Beach passed Monday.
North Myrtle Beach officials unanimously agreed to contribute $1.7 million a year to the interstate’s construction, but that offer came with several strings attached.
The city’s contribution is contingent upon funding from the state and federal governments. The resolution also restricts the city’s money to be used solely for construction purposes and not for the purchase of rights-of-way, construction documents, legal services, environmental studies or reports of any kind.
North Myrtle Beach leaders had considered making their funding contingent upon whether other counties, cities and towns in South Carolina that would benefit from the interstate provided proportionate funding. However, Mayor Marilyn Hatley persuaded the council to strike that line from the resolution and replace it a requirement that their money be tied to whether other local governments contribute, not those elsewhere in the state.
The measure also stipulates that construction must begin on or before Dec. 31, 2024.
State Department of Transportation Highway Commissioner Tony Cox congratulated North Myrtle Beach leaders for moving forward on funding I-73. Cox represents the 7th Congressional District on the DOT Commission.
“Given the surplus the state has and available federal funds, coupled with the local matches, I-73 is about to become a reality,” Cox said. “We could possible see ground breaking in less than two years.”
McMaster also seemed optimistic about I-73 when he visited Horry County last week for a business announcement.
“We know the money is coming,” he said. “The legislature of course will have to make a decision when we get back in January. But there's a lot of money that's coming in from the state. There's federal money coming. Of course, it's not free money. The country will have to pay all of that back. The total is about $35 billion. It's very important for everyone to be able to get in and out of places in our state, particularly for economic reasons — for work but also for emergencies.”
When asked if the state would move forward even after Horry County Council’s October vote, McMaster stressed the importance of building the road.
“There's some disagreement about how to spend this money and when to do it,” he said. “But I think the stronger opinion is to get [the interstate] built and to do it as soon as we can.”
Yet most county leaders have been reluctant to pledge money to I-73. While some want more commitment from state and federal officials, others just don’t believe the interstate is necessary.
“I still cannot see where I-73 would help us,” Horry County Councilman Danny Hardee said. “I just can’t see that. A lot of our traffic comes 74. They go through Chadbourn, Tabor [North Carolina]. They’re not going to drive down [I-73]. … I just don’t see it. I mean, I’d be glad to say, ‘Man, I was wrong. This thing’s wonderful.’”
