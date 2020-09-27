Hundreds of people showed up to support their police during the Defend Your Police rally at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex Saturday afternoon.
“I am sick and tired of these men and women going out every day to keep us safe and they are made out to be the bad guys,” event organizer Tracey Lutz-Danka. “No police officer should ever feel that their life is at risk when they are doing their job.”
North Myrtle Beach police, Myrtle Beach police, Horry County police, the Horry County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Natural Resources all sent uniformed officers to the rally.
Many people in the crowed, including families with children. were decked out in red, white a blue, and waved a mix of American flags and black flags with the thin blue line.
"It shows me that there are parents out there that are not raising snowflakes and they are raising patriots and productive members of society,” said Lutz-Danka.
Event host Tom Lorenz said he almost teared up seeing all the support.
“It was a privilege to see everyone unified in harmony standing for the same reason, as we should do in America for everything like we used to," Lorenz added.
Trump and law enforcement supporter Tammy Milligan came out to the event Saturday dressed as Wonder Woman, and was quickly spotted by local talk radio host Liz Callaway, who recognized her from other pro-police events in the area.
“We all need to step up, support each other, and stand up for our country and what we believe," Milligan told Callaway.
Attendee Stephen Miller said it felt good to see “all of these red-blooded Americans” in North Myrtle Beach supporting the police.
“There aren’t many of us left,” said Miller. “But I saw a lot of them out here today.”
U.S. Representative Tom Rice, state Senator Greg Hembree, North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley, North Myrtle Beach councilor Nikki Fontana, and Horry County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tom Fox all spoke during the rally.
“It was a real blessing to have them all on stage in one place,” said Lorenz.
Some of the speakers spoke about their personal experience with law enforcement during their careers.
“I can tell you that every law enforcement officer I had the privilege of working with in this community was an exceptional person,” said Hembree, a former North Myrtle Beach prosecutor and former 15th Circuit solicitor. “It was a joy to work with them.”
The Defend Your Police rally comes at a time when some critics who believe there's a racial bias in policing are pushing to defund police departments.
The phrase "defund the police" is used by some protestors who want to see police departments abolished, but many others use the term to advocate only for reducing police department budgets and redistributing the extra funds towards other underfunded social services like mental health care and housing as a way to prevent people from turning to crime in the first place.
In recent years, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Horry County’s public safety department budgets have fluctuated, but the changes in budgets haven’t had an effect on the number of officers in each department.
In North Myrtle Beach, the public safety department has grown over the past four years from just under $15 million in the fiscal year ending in 2018 to $17.8 million in this year. But that jump was primarily due to an increase in firefighters and EMTs. The number of officers has remained steady, with 61 officers and 10 detectives in the city’s FY18 budget, and 60 officers and 10 detectives this year.
“We’ve remained at about 60 police officers spread out over three shifts,” said city spokesperson Pat Dowling, who pointed out the city’s 16,000 residents grows to around 100,000 on any given day during the peak summer months. “Rather than staff it up to meet a population during the city’s tourism months, we’re still in the middle of the two, and it works for us.”
The city practices community policing, Dowling added, pointing out that officers are assigned to specific neighborhoods so they can build trust with residents.
“The residents talk with them; listen to their concerns,” he said. “They get to the point where they feel if something’s not right in their neighborhood, they’ll call the police voluntarily and say, ‘Can you check on this or that.’”
During the rally Saturday, Mayor Hatley promised those in attendance that the North Myrtle Beach police wouldn’t be defunded.
“Our police officers do not sit on the sidelines,” said Hatley. “They are out in the public with our community. They make visits to our visitors. They make visits to the people who live here.”
To the south, Myrtle Beach has been adding officers every year.
In FY18, the city’s police budget was at $29.7 million and included funding for 308 officers. Last year, Myrtle Beach hit its peak police budget of $34.69 million, including 328 officers, and Myrtle Beach spokesperson Mark Kruea credited city councilors for prioritizing public safety in their budget.
Because of the coronavirus, the city’s police budget went down to $31.78 million this year. Thanks to a COPS grant, the city still added another 10 officers, giving the department 338 law enforcement officers.
“Every departmental budget in the city is smaller this year due to the economic realities of COVID-19,” Kruea said in an email. “We cut spending, froze hiring, trimmed budgets and more. Other than the vehicles for the grant positions, we aren’t buying police cars. No one’s getting a pay raise this year. The budget overall is smaller than last year’s, and the spending restrictions continue. It’s not just a police thing; it’s across the board, city-wide, this year.”
And in Horry County, while the police budget has jumped from $94 million to $105.8 million over the past four years, the number of police officers has dropped from 279 to 256, although the level of officers has remained steady over the past three years. County spokesperson Kelly Moore said the loss of officers came from the end of the school resource officer program when the Horry County school district voted to use private security instead.
Saturday’s rally concluded with local restaurant owner Weldon Boyd of Buoy’s on the Boulevard presenting a $500 to North Myrtle Beach police chief Tommy Dennis.
“He is such a great man,” said Lutz-Danka. “He’s a great American and beyond generous.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.