Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a water rescue call at 11:54 a.m. Friday on Excalaber Court near Burgess, and the state Department of Natural Resources responded to an “alligator incident” in the same area, officials said. 

Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman Tony Casey said he can confirm the “code red was the same incident,” but couldn’t release any other details. 

DNR spokesman Greg Lucas said he could only confirm the agency responded to the location for an “alligator incident,” and said he didn’t know any other details at the moment.  

