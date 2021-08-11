Horry County on Wednesday announced that emergency callers would likely experience longer wait times for ambulances due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

As of Sunday, the most recent date for which numbers were available, Horry County’s hospitals were at 93.3% capacity, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, with 667 of the county’s 715 hospital beds occupied, including 133 of them with COVID-19 patients.

Of the county’s 98 ICU beds, 94 of them were occupied, including 44 of them with COVID patients. That means almost 45% of the county's ICU capacity was filled up with COVID-19 patients.

Tidelands Health said that as of Wednesday, its hospitals were at 110% capacity, with its ICU at 100% capacity. A spokesperson said the hospital was keeping admitted patients in its emergency department until inpatient beds become available.

“As cases of COVID-19 have jumped up again, and Horry County Fire Rescue has seen record call volumes, hospitals are at or near capacity,” the county said in a statement. “This in turn, reduces HCFR's ambulance availability, as the amount of time crews are spending at the hospitals has significantly increased while waiting for bed availability.

“Due to these challenges, HCFR is also seeing ambulances have to move significant distances from their typical locations to run emergency calls across Horry County. With this, there could be a response time increase.”

A county spokesperson declined to comment on the normal response time, or how much longer the wait times could get. In May, the department responded to more than 5,700 medical calls, according to data presented at county council's June Public Safety Committee meeting.

As of Monday, Horry County has had a total of 44,866 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19, according to DHEC, with 2,392 new cases in the previous two weeks. That included 307 new cases on Monday. Just over 5% of the total number of cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began, according to DHEC data.