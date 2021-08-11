Horry County on Wednesday announced that emergency callers would likely experience longer wait times for ambulances due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
As of Sunday, the most recent date for which numbers were available, Horry County’s hospitals were at 93.3% capacity, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, with 667 of the county’s 715 hospital beds occupied, including 133 of them with COVID-19 patients.
Of the county’s 98 ICU beds, 94 of them were occupied, including 44 of them with COVID patients. That means almost 45% of the county's ICU capacity was filled up with COVID-19 patients.
Tidelands Health said that as of Wednesday, its hospitals were at 110% capacity, with its ICU at 100% capacity. A spokesperson said the hospital was keeping admitted patients in its emergency department until inpatient beds become available.
“As cases of COVID-19 have jumped up again, and Horry County Fire Rescue has seen record call volumes, hospitals are at or near capacity,” the county said in a statement. “This in turn, reduces HCFR's ambulance availability, as the amount of time crews are spending at the hospitals has significantly increased while waiting for bed availability.
“Due to these challenges, HCFR is also seeing ambulances have to move significant distances from their typical locations to run emergency calls across Horry County. With this, there could be a response time increase.”
A county spokesperson declined to comment on the normal response time, or how much longer the wait times could get. In May, the department responded to more than 5,700 medical calls, according to data presented at county council's June Public Safety Committee meeting.
As of Monday, Horry County has had a total of 44,866 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19, according to DHEC, with 2,392 new cases in the previous two weeks. That included 307 new cases on Monday. Just over 5% of the total number of cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began, according to DHEC data.
And on Wednesday, the state surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 deaths.
“Although one month ago it looked like the pandemic was improving, the arrival of the Delta variant has created a surge in new cases and deaths that we have to take seriously,” said DHEC Director Dr. Edward Zimmer in a statement. “Until we reach a critical percentage of South Carolinians vaccinated that can stifle COVID-19’s spread, we are not out of danger. And the longer that takes, the more time the virus has to mutate into new, harder-to-control variants.
“Right now, the vaccines we have are all safe, reliable and available. They work and are our best chance at preventing more infections, hospitalizations, and deaths," he added "Please, get fully vaccinated if you aren’t, and continue to follow CDC and DHEC guidelines about universal mask use indoors in public places.”
As of Monday, Horry County had 477 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, with 131 probable deaths, according to DHEC. Of these, almost 65% of patients had a comorbidity, or underlying condition, DHEC said.
According to a DHEC review of COVID-19 data from June, 90% of COVID-19 deaths and 86% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state that month were among those who were not fully vaccinated. And 93% of new cases were from people who were not fully vaccinated.
“This data is further proof that vaccinations save lives,” said DHEC Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler in a press release. “We can’t stress this enough: eligible residents should protect themselves and their loved ones by getting fully vaccinated.”
